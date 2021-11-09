Carl Novina, MD, PhD, Joins OncoPep Scientific Advisory Board

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OncoPep, Inc. today announced it is expanding its Scientific Advisory Board with the addition of Carl Novina, MD, PhD. As the leader and founder of the Dana-Farber/Harvard Cancer Institute's Novina Laboratory, Dr. Carl Novina and his team have made multiple discoveries in the biology of non-coding RNAs, their dysregulation in diseases, and their development as biomedical tools. The Novina lab has also been the origin of pioneering studies in epigenetic engineering, novel CAR T applications, and the integration of nanoparticle technology with immunotherapies. His counsel will contribute immensely to OncoPep's efforts to develop transformative immunotherapeutics.

"Our mission is to extend the lives of cancer patients and maintain their quality of life with novel therapeutics that leverage the power of the immune system," said Michael Krepps, SVP of OncoPep. He adds, "A proven and trusted leader in the field of cancer research, Dr. Novina is a valuable addition to OncoPep's Scientific Advisory Board as we work together to improve cancer patient outcomes."

Dr. Novina received his MD from Columbia University, College of Physicians and Surgeons in 2000 and his PhD from Tufts University, Sackler School of Graduate Biomedical Sciences in 1998. He completed his postdoctoral fellowship at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the laboratory of Nobel Laureate Dr. Phillip Sharp. In 2004, he joined Dana-Farber Cancer Institute & Harvard Medical School. Dr. Novina is an Associate Professor of Medicine (Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Harvard Medical School) as well as an Associate Member of the Broad Institute of Harvard and MIT.

Dr. Novina is the recipient of numerous awards and honors including:

W.M. Keck Distinguished Young Scholars Award

Department of Defense Idea Award

NCI Director's Provocative Questions Award

National Science Foundation Collaborative Research Project Award

NIH Director's Pioneer Award

With the addition of Dr. Novina, the OncoPep Scientific Advisory Board now includes seven members.

About OncoPep, Inc.:

OncoPep, Inc. is developing novel immunotherapeutics to prevent the progression of cancer, extend survival, and restore the quality of life of patients. OncoPep's lead program, PVX-410, is an investigational, multi-peptide therapeutic vaccine being evaluated in treating multiple myeloma and triple-negative breast cancer by stimulating an immune response against cancer cells.

