UL Launches SafeCyber to Secure Connected Devices Around the Globe New platform enables security posture management throughout entire device life cycle, empowering organizations to navigate mounting cybersecurity threats and increased regulations.

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UL, the global safety science leader, today launched its new SafeCyber Digital Security Platform, a suite of solutions aimed at democratizing IoT security and empowering key organizations, such as device manufacturers, suppliers and systems integrators, to take charge of their connected ecosystems. From smart home devices and sophisticated medical devices, to advanced automotive and Industry 4.0 technology, UL's SafeCyber Digital Security Platform aims to mitigate the growing volume of cybersecurity threats facing these organizations.

UL has launched its new SafeCyber Digital Security Platform, a suite of solutions aimed at democratizing IoT security and empowering key organizations, such as device manufacturers, suppliers and systems integrators, to take charge of their connected ecosystems. From smart home devices and sophisticated medical devices, to advanced automotive and Industry 4.0 technology, UL’s SafeCyber Digital Security Platform aims to mitigate the growing volume of cybersecurity threats.

According to a report from Statista, estimates suggest that the roughly 8.74 billion connected devices in use in 2020 will swell to over 25.4 billion by 2030, and amid that uptick in connectivity, organizations are facing a rash of new cybersecurity threats – a recent study revealed that supply chain attacks rose by 42% in the first quarter of 2021 via 27 third-party vendors. Coupled with a fast-moving and complex global regulatory landscape, now more than ever organizations need a comprehensive yet streamlined solution to assess their overall cybersecurity posture and risk.

"The proliferation of connected devices has unlocked immense new economic potential, but it has also introduced a flurry of cybersecurity risks that can materially impact businesses," said Jukka Makinen, managing director of the Identity Management and Security division at UL. "SafeCyber helps organizations holistically understand and assess risk, allowing both new and existing assets to be designed and maintained to conform with the latest cybersecurity legislation and best practices."

As part of today's launch, UL formally introduced its Maturity Path capability, a solution that provides device manufacturers, suppliers and system integrators with a maturity assessment for connected device security to build sustainable product security governance and processes.

UL also announced that it offers Firmware Check and Field Monitoring capabilities within the SafeCyber platform. Firmware Check will provide stakeholders with a security check on firmware implementations currently under development, whereas Field Monitoring will enable those organizations to perform security checks on firmware already in the field at scale. These capabilities will deliver detailed reporting on issues that could impact firmware security, such as:

Software composition analysis and software bill of materials

Known/common vulnerabilities and exposures

Unknown vulnerabilities (zero-day vulnerabilities)

Compliance analysis against supported standards and guidelines, including UL's IoT Security Rating Program, ETSI 303 645, ISO 21434 and IEC 62443 4-2, among others

Collectively, these capabilities will allow UL's customers to manage cybersecurity governance and processes for all product lines in one integrated solution. Further, the platform will help speed up firmware development turnaround times while also addressing vulnerabilities to help ensure security and compliance readiness from the start.

"For more than 125 years, UL has been a trusted partner helping organizations ensure the safety and compliance of their products and solutions," added Makinen. "Today's launch of SafeCyber marks an important milestone in our long-term vision to develop a best-in-class capability that helps organizations move beyond a compliance mindset, and toward a proactive stance that enables them to actively manage their security posture in what is becoming an increasingly connected, ever-evolving threat landscape."

UL's Maturity Path, along with Firmware Check and Field Monitoring, are available to SafeCyber customers effective immediately. As UL strives to make best product security practices more accessible, any connected device stakeholder can start a complimentary Maturity Path self-assessment. UL will continue to build upon and expand the SafeCyber platform in Q1 2022 and beyond.

Learn more about UL's SafeCyber platform.

About UL

UL is the global safety science leader. We deliver testing, inspection and certification (TIC), training and advisory services, risk management solutions and essential business insights to help our customers, based in more than 100 countries, achieve their safety, security and sustainability goals. Our deep knowledge of products and intelligence across supply chains make us the partner of choice for customers with complex challenges. Discover more at UL.com.

For information about Standards development and other nonprofit activities, visit UL.org.

Press contact:

Steven Brewster

UL

steven.brewster@ul.com

1+847.664.8425

UL Logo (PRNewsFoto/UL)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE UL