Koppers Chief Financial Officer Michael Zugay Earns Career Achievement Award

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KOP), an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds, today announced that Chief Financial Officer Michael Zugay has been recognized by the Pittsburgh Business Times with the CFO of the Year Career Achievement Award.

Koppers CFO Mike Zugay

The annual award celebrates financial leaders who have made exemplary contributions to their profession over the course of their careers. Zugay has announced his retirement from Koppers, effective December 31, 2021.

Since 2014, Zugay has served as Koppers CFO, leading all aspects of the company's global accounting, finance, treasury, investor relations and communications functions, as well as advising on key strategic growth initiatives. Under his direction, Koppers not only successfully navigated the COVID-19 pandemic but also achieved the best financial performance in the company's history, with consolidated sales of $1.7 billion in 2020, representing a fourth consecutive year of growth.

"This is an unexpected honor, and my appreciation goes to the Pittsburgh Business Times as well as the Koppers team for the nomination," said Zugay. "As I approach retirement, it's a privilege to be recognized among such talented executives and certainly caps my career on a high note. I've had the pleasure of working alongside an outstanding team at Koppers and am proud of all that we have accomplished to create a sustainable business that delivers value for our stakeholders."

As Koppers advanced its strategy to become the global leader in wood-based technologies, Zugay guided the company through a number of significant financial transactions, including the sale of Koppers (Jiangsu) Chemical Company Limited (KJCC), the acquisition of Cox Industrial, and the integration of the Osmose wood preservation business. Additionally, in 2017, Zugay negotiated a $1.2 billion refinancing program, which included a $500 million bond offering and a bank of credit line of $700 million, to strengthen the company's balance sheet and provide improved financial flexibility.

"Mike Zugay has been an incredible asset to our company over the last eight years, serving as a trusted advisor and significant contributor to the successful transformation of our company," said Leroy Ball, Koppers President and Chief Executive Officer. "He has also been an exceptional leader – highly regarded for empowering his team to perform their best while keeping an open, honest, and positive communication style. On behalf of the entire Koppers team, we offer Mike our sincere congratulations on this distinguished and well-deserved honor."

