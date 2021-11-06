Record-Breaking Day At The CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental Marathon

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 14th annual CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental Marathon, Half Marathon, and 5K were held this morning in downtown Indianapolis in spectacular record-breaking style. The event marked the return of an in-person experience after pivoting to virtual in 2020 and drew over 13,000 registrants back to downtown Indianapolis.

On one of the fastest days in the event's history, course records fell in the Men's Marathon and both the Men's and Women's Half Marathon on a clear, crisp, calm day. Thousands of spectators came out to cheer on participants chasing down new personal records and photo finishes. Hundreds of volunteers and staff came together to activate the race for the first time in nearly two years.

Results:

CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental Marathon

Men's Champion: Ian Carter of Flagstaff, AZ set a new course record in a winning time of 2:16:24. Second place went to Lee Wesselius of Mountain, ON in a time of 2:17:47.

"That was the plan to come out here and get a course record and we did that," said Carter. "So, I'm happy with it."

Women's Champion: Christina Murphy of Columbus, OH won in a time of 2:37:57. Laura Cook of Boulder, CO was second in 2:38:14.

"To come today and just have it feel just so normal is just such a gift," said Murphy. "So appreciated the way it was run and it just felt great to be out here."

CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental Half Marathon

Men's Champion: Brogan Austin of Boulder, CO set a new course record in a winning time of 1:02:24. Tom Anderson of Seattle, WA was second in a time of 1:02:32.

Women's Champion: Molly Grabill of Superior, CO set a new course record in a winning time of 1:10:43. Maor Tiyouri of Boulder, CO was second in 1:11:50.

CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental 5K:

Men's Champion: Jacob Stamm, Tallahassee, FL in 15:27.

Women's Champion: Kayla Bullock, Kokomo, IN in 18:50.

Other Highlights:

The CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental Marathon sold out for the 9th time in the event's history.

Participant representation from all 50 states and 11 countries.

The virtual counterparts of the events saw over 500 participants logging miles from around the globe.

Monumental Challenge saw 30 companies take part in this participation-based employee health and wellness competition. The sixth annualsaw 30 companies take part in this participation-based employee health and wellness competition.

"We're thrilled to celebrate our 14th annual CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental Marathon in-person," said Jed Cornforth, Executive Director, Beyond Monumental. "Seeing thousands of people reach their fitness goals, here in Indianapolis, after so many months of uncertainty, was an extremely rewarding and motivating experience. The city-wide celebration was made possible by the collaboration of hundreds of incredible volunteers, sponsors, and community partners and we look forward to next year's 15th Annual Celebration!"

"I'm proud to see this race return to the streets of Indianapolis after an all–virtual event in 2020," said Gary C. Bhojwani, chief executive officer, CNO Financial Group. "Seeing so many runners cross the finish lines today reinforces why CNO is proud to sponsor this event. Our title sponsorship of the marathon represents our commitment to health, well–being and the central Indiana community where we have our corporate headquarters. We'd like to extend a special thank you to Mayor Joe Hogsett and the city of Indianapolis, and look forward to another successful race weekend in 2022."

Complete results can be found here .

This is the sixth year of CNO Financial Group's title sponsorship, once again providing significant growth opportunities for this year's event. For the 14th consecutive year, Franciscan Health served as the presenting sponsor of the marathon and half marathon.

Plans are already underway for next year's event, set for Saturday, November 5, 2022. Registration will open on January 1, 2022, with special Monumental Resolution pricing.

About Beyond Monumental

Beyond Monumental provides the Indianapolis community with a complement of activities built around their premiere event that promotes healthy living & fitness for all ages. Beyond Monumental gives back to the Indianapolis community by supporting youth programming that reinforces healthy lifestyles for young people, with an emphasis on working with urban students and Indianapolis Public Schools, donating nearly $1.4 million in 13 years. The CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental Marathon is a top 15 marathon in the US and is nationally recognized by Runners' World as one of "Ten Great Marathons for First Timers". beyondmonumental.org

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) secures the future of middle-income America. CNO provides life and health insurance, annuities, financial services, and workforce benefits solutions through our family of brands, including Bankers Life, Colonial Penn and Washington National. Our customers work hard to save for the future, and we help protect their health, income and retirement needs with 3.2 million policies and $35 billion in total assets. Our 3,400 associates, 4,600 exclusive agents and 4,000 independent partner agents guide individuals, families and businesses through a lifetime of financial decisions. For more information, visit CNOinc.com .

