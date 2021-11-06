Did You Purchase Stock Between March 22, 2021 and March 29, 2021? Johnson Fistel Investigates Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley on Behalf of Investors for Insider Trading

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson & Fistel, LLP is investigating potential legal claims for investors in the companies listed below.

Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are global financial services institutions that served as prime brokers for Archegos Capital Management ("Archegos"), a family office with $10 billion under management. Recently, class action complaints were filed against Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley for allegedly selling large amounts of shares on or about March 25, 2021, based upon material, non-public information about Archegos and its need to fully liquidate its stock positions because of margin call pressure. As a result of these sales, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley avoided billions in losses.

Specifically, Johnson Fistel's investigation seeks to determine whether Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley may be held liable to purchasers of the common stock of the following companies, between March 22, 2021 and March 29, 2021, for their investment losses:

If you purchased stock in the foregoing companies, have information that could assist in this investigation (including past employees and others), or if you are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

