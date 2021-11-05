Ervin Cohen and Jessup Named to 2022 "Best Law Firm" List by U.S. News

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ervin Cohen & Jessup (ECJ) announced today that it has been included on the 2022 U.S. News – Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" list and recognized nationally and also regionally in seven practice areas. The list is compiled annually by U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers®.

"Ervin Cohen and Jessup is honored to be acknowledged by U.S News and Best Lawyers, especially as this recognition is based on feedback from clients and peers," said Co-Managing Partner Barry MacNaughton. "This honor is a testament to the diligence and hard work of all of the attorneys, staff, and the support team at ECJ."

Law firms included in the 2022 "Best Law Firms" list are recognized for professional excellence with persistently impressive ratings from clients and peers, according to the publication. The 2022 Edition of "Best Law Firms" includes rankings in 75 national practice areas and 127 metropolitan-based practice areas.

Ervin Cohen & Jessup recognized practice areas include:

Nationally

Real Estate Law

Regionally

Trusts and Estates Law

Tax Law

Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law

Commercial Litigation

Real Estate Law

Insurance Law

Construction Law

The 2022 rankings incorporate more than 8.2 million evaluations of more than 115,000 individual leading lawyers from more than 22,000 firms. The 2022 "Best Law Firms" rankings can be seen in their entirety by visiting bestlawfirms.usnews.com.

Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP is a full-service firm that provides a broad range of business-related legal services including, real estate, litigation, corporate, tax, land use, employment, bankruptcy, estate planning, finance, healthcare, intellectual property and technology law. For more information, visit our new website http://www.ecjlaw.com/

