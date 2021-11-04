Shapeways to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shapeways, Inc. ("Shapeways") a leader in the large and fast-growing digital manufacturing industry, will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, after the market close on Monday, November 15, 2021.

Shapeways will host a conference call and webcast on Monday, November 15, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. ET. To participate in the call, please dial 1-844-826-3033, or 1-412-317-5185 for international participants, ten minutes before the scheduled start. Participants may also access the call via live webcast by visiting the investors section of the Company's website at shapeways.com.

If you cannot participate in the live event, a replay will be available on Monday, November 15, 2021, beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET through 11:59 p.m. ET, Monday, November 29, 2021. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921, or 1-412-317-6671 for international participants, and reference pass code 10161894. A webcast of the replay will also be available

by visiting the investors section of the Company's website at shapeways.com.

About Shapeways

Shapeways Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SHPW) is a leading digital manufacturing platform provider offering customers access to high-quality manufacturing from start to finish through automation, innovation and digitization. The company's purpose-built Otto software, wide selection of materials and technologies, and global supply chain lower manufacturing barriers and speed delivery of quality products. Shapeways' digital manufacturing services have empowered more than one million customers worldwide to produce more than 21 million parts using 11 different technologies and 90 different materials and finishes. Headquartered in New York City, Shapeways has ISO 9001-compliant manufacturing facilities in Long Island City, N.Y., and the Netherlands and a network of innovative partners around the globe. It was founded in 2008 and spun-out of the Lifestyle Incubator of Royal Philips Electronics in 2010. Investors include Lux Capital, Union Square Ventures, Andreessen Horowitz, INKEF Capital, Index Ventures and Hewlett Packard Ventures.

