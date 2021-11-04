Bite Ninja Closes $4 Million in Seed Funding

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bite Ninja , the tech startup that is reinventing remote work for restaurants, announces the close of its seed funding round. Owl Ventures led the $4 million round, in addition to AgFunder, Manta Ray and TRAC Unicorn Fund.

Co-founded by Will Clem and Orin Wilson, Bite Ninja creates greater efficiency and workforce support at restaurants by tapping into their pool of highly trained remote waitstaff ("Ninjas"). The company's team of Ninjas work from a location of their choice and appear on-screen to customers at menu boards in drive-throughs or counters. The use of Ninjas provides restaurant managers increased flexibility and on-demand staff, a huge increase in upsells, near zero defect order-taking, and 100% staff reliability.

"As part of our latest commitment to support the nation's workforce, Bite Ninja is a part of Owl Ventures' continued commitment to the future of work and lifelong learning," said Ross Darwin, Principal at Owl Ventures. "We believe companies like Bite Ninja are the future of the gig economy, providing traditional industries with modern solutions to adapt to today's workforce challenges."

The need for Bite Ninja has accelerated in recent times as restaurants continue to have problems with staffing in an environment where more people prefer to work from home. This seed funding will help Bite Ninja build their rapidly growing team and meet immense demand from its customer base.

"The sustaining workforce shortage, especially among the restaurant industry, has generated heightened momentum for Bite Ninja and we are rapidly deploying our Ninjas across the nation," said Will Clem, co-founder of Bite Ninja. Co-founder Orin Wilson added, "By combining qualified, motivated workers with technology that meets the needs of both employers and employees, we've caught the attention of investors – like Owl Ventures – who are passionate about supporting innovation."

This new infusion of capital comes on the heels of the closing of Bite Ninja's pre-seed funding round in July. The emerging disruptor accrued $675,000 in the round, which was led by three firms – Y-Combinator , AgFunder, and Manta Ray .

About Bite Ninja

Bite Ninja is a tech startup that provides cloud labor for restaurants. Using thousands of U.S.-based "Ninjas," Bite Ninja helps restaurants virtually staff their drive-thru and front counter to create a more efficient and profitable ordering system, allowing in-store workers to focus on food quality and customer service. The Ninjas, working from a location of their choice, appear on-screen to customers at menu boards. Founded by serial entrepreneurs Will Clem (co-founder of original cultured meat company Memphis Meats ) and Orin Wilson, Bite Ninja is preparing for a worldwide rollout and accepting all restaurant customers. For more information on Bite Ninja, please visit www.biteninja.com .

About Owl Ventures

Owl Ventures is the largest venture capital fund in the world focused on the education technology market with over $1.2 billion in assets under management. The Silicon Valley based firm invests in the world's leading education technology companies across the education spectrum encompassing PreK-12, higher education and future of work (career mobility/professional learning). Owl Ventures has deep domain expertise and leverages a global network of Limited Partners, investors, and strategic partners to help entrepreneurs scale their businesses into transformative category leading companies. Learn more at www.OwlVC.com .

