Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman Chosen for U.S. News - Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms" of 2022

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman, a national plaintiffs' trial law firm, was chosen for three Metropolitan Tier 1 rankings in Los Angeles by U.S. News – Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" of 2022:

Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman (PRNewsfoto/Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman)

Aviation Law

Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs

U.S. News – Best Lawyers® has recognized Baum Hedlund since 2015, highlighting the firm's continued respect among peers and clients alike.

In choosing listees for "Best Law Firms," U.S. News – Best Lawyers® requests professional and client feedback for each qualifying firm. The highest-scoring firms for each legal practice area and region are then placed along three tiers. Tier 1 showcases the firms that have scored the highest among all that year's candidates.

U.S. News – Best Lawyers® only considers firms that have at least one attorney recognized in that year's The Best Lawyers in America© as eligible for review. Since only 6% of the nation's private practice lawyers are named to this guide, the "Best Law Firms" candidate pool is quite limited.

As part of the review, a record number of Baum Hedlund clients and peers submitted their comments about the trial law firm. Former client A. P. wrote:

"Some of the most caring people in the business. I felt so loved and taken care of by the people here."

David Rapoport, Esq. of the esteemed Rapoport Law Offices also submitted his comments about the firm, writing, "I have known the work of this firm for over thirty years and during that time they have consistently delivered top quality work for their clients."

Mark Burton, Esq. of Audet & Partners, another distinguished attorney, described Baum Hedlund as "One of the top trial firms in the US."

A board-certified neurologist and instructor at Harvard Medical School, Dr. Joseph Glenmullen, also vouched for the firm:

"Baum Hedlund is a phenomenal law firm, at the cutting edge of product liability litigation. I have worked with them as a medical expert for decades. They do a masterful job leaving no stone unturned in discovery, crossing all the Ts and dotting all the Is (sic). The lawyers are so intelligent and so committed to advocating for their clients."

Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman has an established track record of success with numerous awards and accolades. Last year, attorney R. Brent Wisner was part of a team of lawyers from several firms that helped thousands of plaintiffs recover $10.9 billion in Monsanto (now Bayer) Roundup cancer settlements. He and other Baum Hedlund attorneys were also integral in winning the first three Roundup cancer lawsuits to go to trial:

Johnson v. Monsanto Co. in which they achieved a $289.2 million jury verdict* in which they achieved ajury verdict*

Hardeman v. Monsanto Co. in which they achieved a $80 million jury verdict* in which they achieved ajury verdict*

Pilliod et al. v. Monsanto Co. in which they achieved a $2.055 billion verdict* in which they achieved averdict*

The Pilliod verdict ranked No. 1 in California and No. 2 in the U.S. in 2019; it has remained the 9th highest verdict in United States history. As a result, The National Law Journal inducted Baum Hedlund into the Verdicts Hall of Fame.

Within the same vein, Law360 recognized Baum Hedlund's groundbreaking legal work in 2021 with a California Powerhouse award. Only five firms were granted this award.

Based in Los Angeles, Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman represents clients across the nation in a wide range of personal injury and wrongful death cases. It has won more than $4 billion in client recoveries since 1973. If you or a loved one have suffered injury, find out how Baum Hedlund can advocate for you. Learn more at baumhedlund.com . For more information about U.S. News – Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms," visit bestlawfirms.usnews.com .

*The jury verdicts in Johnson, Hardeman, and Pilliod were later reduced.

SOURCE Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman