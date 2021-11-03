TRISCUIT Names The Missing Ingredients Project's Final 2021 Grant Recipients

EAST HANOVER, N.J., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, TRISCUIT, a brand known for its iconic woven wheat crackers, announced Jamila Norman of Patchwork City Farms and James Kanoff and Aidan Reilly of The Farmlink Project, have joined The Missing Ingredients Project as the brand's final 2021 changemakers. Launched in November 2020 with a $1 million commitment over three years, the brand's purpose-driven effort aims to weave more nourishment into the world by helping to improve access to fresh, affordable fruits and vegetables in food deserts across America.

Jamila Norman: Founder of Patchwork City Farms in Atlanta

Changemakers Jamila Norman, Founder of Patchwork City Farms in Atlanta, and James Kanoff and Aidan Reilly, Co-Founders of The Farmlink Project, each received a $50,000 grant to support their unique and innovative community-based programs that are having a meaningful impact on food insecurity in food deserts. Changemakers are selected based upon their passion for lessening food insecurity and developing inventive, impactful ways to improve food access in their own communities and the difference they are making to reduce the problem.

"This year, submissions for the TRISCUIT brand's The Missing Ingredients Project illustrated true ingenuity, with changemakers addressing both the challenges families face in accessing affordable, fresh foods, as well as the difficulties organizations may face supplying fresh produce," said Becky Duke, Associate Director at Mondelēz Global LLC. "Choosing these organizations took serious consideration, and we are extremely humbled to support the innovative solutions brought forth by both Patchwork City Farms and The Farmlink Project. We look forward to helping to find and support solutions to improve food access in these communities."

According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), approximately 19 million people — 6.2 percent of the United States population — live in food deserts. These are geographic areas, either urban or rural, where access to affordable, healthy food options, including fresh fruits and vegetables, is limited or non-existent.1 The pandemic only worsened the issue of food access across the US, and the Missing Ingredients Project by TRISCUIT is fuelling the innovative efforts of individuals across the US to support solutions and create change.

Meet the Changemakers:

Jamila Norman: Founder of Patchwork City Farms in Atlanta. Oakland City and Bush Mountain, communities within Southwest Atlanta, are considered official food deserts by the USDA, with limited access to healthy, affordable fresh produce. TRISCUIT is excited to help support Jamila and her social enterprise organization Patchwork City Farms – an urban farm based in Southwest Atlanta – as she expands on her mission to transform the food deserts of Atlanta into food havens through cultivating health and wellness, providing a platform for food education, and offering access to fresh, organic produce. With the $50,000 grant, Jamila and her team will aim to expand her farm's output by more than 30% and aim to increase access to fresh produce for local residents.

James Kanoff and Aidan Reilly: Co-Founders of The Farmlink Project. In 2020, 10.5 percent2 of American households were food insecure, lacking access to healthy foods for all family members, and due to the effects of COVID-19, more than 42 million people may experience food insecurity.3 But as millions of Americans go to sleep hungry in food deserts, billions of pounds of food are wasted every year.4 The Farmlink Project aims to address these two issues in parallel through rescuing produce to feed people in need, support essential workers, and create a more sustainable future. TRISCUIT is excited to select James and Aidan as 2021 changemakers for their work. With the $50,000 grant from TRISCUIT, James and Aidan will aim widen their network of partner farms and food banks to serve more communities across America in need of assistance – aiming to provide more than 700,000 pounds of food for people in need.

TRISCUIT fans can learn more about Jamila, James and Aidan when they'll be featured on the Triscuit Instagram channel, @Triscuit, in the coming weeks, sharing a behind-the-scenes look at the work they do.

About TRISCUIT

For over 100 years, Triscuit Original crackers have started with 100% whole grain wheat, oil and salt. Triscuit is committed to crafting delicious crackers that align with consumer preferences. The entire portfolio of Triscuit crackers is Non-GMO Project Verified, and the "Non-GMO Project Verified" butterfly logo is clearly labelled on all packaging. Visit triscuit.com for more information.

About Mondelēz International

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2020 net revenues of approximately $27 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as OREO, belVita and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum. Mondelez International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor's 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ.

1 https://www.ers.usda.gov/data-products/food-access-research-atlas/documentation/

2 https://www.ers.usda.gov/webdocs/publications/102076/err-298_summary.pdf?v=674.3

3 https://www.feedingamerica.org/hunger-in-america

4 https://refed.com/food-waste/the-challenge

CONTACT:

Allison Ranshous

Weber Shandwick

ARanshous@webershandwick.com

Sarah Fogel

Weber Shandwick

SFogel@webershandwick.com

Aidan Reilly: Co-Founder of The Farmlink Project

James Kanoff: Co-Founder of The Farmlink Project

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TRISCUIT