SBI's Tracy Edwards Named to 2022 Constellation Research Business Transformation 150

DALLAS, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SBI, a go-to-market growth advisory, today announced that Tracy Edwards, SBI's Chief Technology Officer has been recognized by Constellation Research on its 2022 Business Transformation 150, an elite list of executives leading business transformation efforts around the globe. The BT150 members were recognized at Constellation's Flagship Executive Innovation Summit in Half Moon Bay at The Ritz-Carlton.

Digital leaders were challenged this year by a perfect storm of disruptions due to COVID-19, generational shifts in the workforce, a hypercompetitive new customer experience landscape, and the relentless march of exponential digital changes. The BT150 nomination process took these influences to heart in creating a list that reflects the transformative circumstances and demands of today's world.

"We are so excited to see this well-deserved recognition for Tracy,'' commented Mike Hoffman, Chief Operating Officer of SBI. "She is a critical leader in shaping the future of SBI through technology and data-driven products to help our clients grow their revenue. We are pleased to see her recognized for her outstanding contributions to SBI and the industry."

Nominations from peers, industry influencers, technology vendors and analysts power the six-month selection process. Each executive on the list demonstrates an understanding of how the business environment is transforming in response to digital and exponential technologies, and how these leaders are actively preparing their companies to excel during and after the transformation.

"It is such an honor to be recognized alongside so many peers I respect and admire. What we are doing at SBI by leveraging data, analytics and advisory services in new and innovative ways to drive organic growth, is every product and tech leader's dream," concluded Edwards.

SBI is a Go-to-Market Growth Advisory, offering collaborative consulting, go-to-market benchmarks and data, and advisory services forged from serving as strategic implementers who have owned and operated marketing and sales at some of the world's most successful growth companies. We take clients from the right data and insights to actions for impact, quickly, to deliver measurable results in top-line growth. Working as an extension of clients' teams, SBI offers relatable, practical strategies that work right away and ongoing. Our work is based on an intimate understanding of the buyer-seller journey, which enables us to help clients actively apply relevant data, strategies, and tactics for significant outcomes. Visit www.sbigrowth.com to learn more or follow @sbigrowth on Twitter and LinkedIn.

