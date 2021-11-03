RTA Launches Wholesale and Signs Sponsorship Deal with Zane Smith Motorsports

HOUSTON and CHARLOTTE, N.C. and PHOENIX, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rural Telecommunications of America, Inc. (RTA) teams with Zane Smith, NASCAR Truck Series Driver, to launch its gigFAST INTERNET™ services by sponsoring his #21 NASCAR Chevy Truck in Phoenix.

RTA's gigFAST NETWORK™ is comprised of more than 13,000 fiber route miles across the United States to provide rural America with gigabit service. RTA provides residential, business and wholesale gigFAST INTERNET, gigFAST CLOUD™, gigFAST VOICE™ and is in process of launching gigFAST TV™.

With Zane Smith in the NASCAR Championship 4, RTA felt Zane shares their same need for speed. RTA recently added more speed to its nationwide fiber network by upgrading to 100 gig links between Houston, Dallas and Austin and rolling out Fiber to The Home and gig Fixed Wireless solutions across it's rural service areas.

Donald Workman, RTA Co-Founder and COO, said, "We are extremely excited Zane will be taking part in launching RTA's gigFAST INTERNET services. We are looking forward to Zane and RTA gigFAST INTERNET in victory lane this Friday"

Industry IPTV and ISP veteran Frank Befera has joined RTA to lead RTA's Wholesale services. Frank Befera, RTA Director stated: "I am extremely excited to join RTA on their mission to bring gigFAST INTERNET to rural America. We are looking forward to launching RTA's gigFAST Services with Zane and joining him in victory lane in Phoenix."

About Rural Telecommunications of America, Inc. (RTA)

RTA's gigFAST NETWORK™ provides affordable internet connectivity to rural America; enabling rural internet providers, businesses and residents gigFAST INTERNET™ for their entertainment, e-learning, telemedicine and telework. Visit us at https://www.rtatel.com

About Zane Smith Motorsports, LLC. (ZS)

With more than 100 wins to his name, Zane Smith has an accomplished resume in venues from Karts to Legends cars to Super Late Models to the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Zane rejoined GMS Racing for the 2021 season in pursuit of his first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series title. Through the 15-race regular season, Zane accumulated ten Top-10's and a huge walk-off win at Martinsville Speedway earning him a spot in the Championship 4. https://zanesmithracing.com/

