Evolent Health's Subsidiary New Century Health to Support Health New England With Comprehensive Advance Care Planning Services Health New England will leverage advance care planning services for its 180,000 members through New Century Health's Vital Decisions platform to help individuals with serious illness plan for future health care decisions

WASHINGTON, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH), a health care company that delivers proven clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers, today announced that it will provide comprehensive advanced care planning services through its specialty management offering New Century Health to Health New England, a not-for-profit provider-owned health plan based in Massachusetts that serves 180,000 members. New Century Health will support Health New England's Medicaid, Medicare and Commercial members through its Vital Decisions platform. The partnership will ensure that Health New England members have support to empower them to articulate and advocate for the care they want in the face of serious illness.

Through a series of in-depth phone or video conversations, Health New England members will have the opportunity to closely examine and document what is most important to them when considering their quality of life and healthcare goals. This program, called Living Well, ensures that care preferences and goals of care are clearly communicated to families and medical teams and are reflected in individuals' care plans.

"Patient preferences are central to the individual's care journey and our Vital Decisions platform ensures we meet every person where they are in their advance care planning process," said New Century Health CEO Dan McCarthy. "Health New England takes great pride in providing programs that meet their members' needs and positively impact their overall healthcare experience. Our services do this by allowing Health New England's members with advanced illness to stay in control of their medical choices and feel confident that care decisions will align with their values, which in turn brings peace of mind for family members and caregivers."

"When individuals have an advanced illness, these conversations on care decision-making often become very nuanced and delicate due to the range of emotions one may be feeling," said Health New England Director of Population Health Clinical Programs Maggie Perracchio. "Our goal is to provide services that are person-centered. No two people are alike, and the Living Well program allows for an individualized approach to these difficult conversations which we feel is absolutely critical as we want each person to receive care that aligns with who they are as a person."

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health (NYSE: EVH) delivers proven clinical and administrative solutions that improve whole-person health while making health care simpler and more affordable. Our solutions encompass total cost of care management, specialty care management and administrative simplification. Evolent serves a national base of leading payers and providers, is the first company to receive the National Committee for Quality Assurance's Population Health Program Accreditation, and is consistently recognized as a top place to work in health care nationally. Learn more about how Evolent is changing the way health care is delivered by visiting evolenthealth.com.

