Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. Announces Record Quarterly And Record Year To Date Earnings

Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago

HUNTINGTON, Ind., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQB: NIDB), the parent company of First Federal Savings Bank, today announced net income increased $292,000 or 17.7% to $1.94 million ($1.62 per diluted common share) for the Company's third quarter ended September 30, 2021 compared to net income of $1.65 million ($1.37 per diluted common share) for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.  The current three months earnings represent a new record for the Company and equates to an annualized return on average assets (ROA) of 1.88% and a return on average equity (ROE) of 15.81%.  This compares to an annualized ROA of 1.65% and an annualized ROE of 14.33% for the three months ended September 30, 2020.

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 increased $1.64 million or 39.7% to $5.76 million ($4.80 per diluted common share), compared to net income of $4.124 million ($3.42 per diluted common share) for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.  The current nine months earnings represent a new record for the Company and equates to an annualized ROA of 1.90% and an annualized ROE of 15.77%.  This compares to an annualized ROA of 1.43% and an annualized ROE of 12.54% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Net Loans Receivable have increased $14.25 million or 5.39% to $278.47 million at September 30, 2021 compared to $264.22 million at December 31, 2020.  Total Deposits have increased $29.79 million or 10.03% to $326.75 million at September 30, 2021 compared to $296.96 million at December 31, 2020.  Shareholder's equity increased $3.92 million or 8.59% to $49.58 million at September 30, 2021 compared to $45.66 million at December 31, 2020.  The book value of NIDB's stock was $40.75 per common share as of September 30, 2021.  The number of outstanding common shares was 1,202,985 as of the same date.  The last reported trade of the stock on October 27, 2021 was $44.50 per common share.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered at 648 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, Indiana.  The company offers a full array of banking and financial brokerage services to its customers through its main office in Huntington and five full-service Indiana offices in Huntington (2), Warsaw and Fort Wayne (2).  The Company is traded on the OTC Markets Group, Inc. (www.otcmarkets.com) utilizing the OTCQB platform under the symbol "NIDB".  Our web site address is www.firstfedindiana.bank.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative and regulatory issues.  Factors which may cause future results to vary materially include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, loan demand, and competition.  Additional factors include changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulation; and other economic, competitive, regulatory and technological factors affecting each company's operations, pricing, products and services.










NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS









(Unaudited)


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION






ASSETS

September 30,

December 31,


2021

2020

Interest-earning cash and cash equivalents

$

14,716,427

$

12,397,471


Noninterest earning cash and cash equivalents

3,709,841

2,311,822


   Total cash and cash equivalents

18,426,268

14,709,293


Interest- earning time deposits

2,210,000

3,681,000


Securities available for sale

82,515,533

78,418,462


Securities held to maturity

11,926,106

9,442,271


Loans held for sale

1,408,000

137,000


Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan loss September 30, 2021 $4,013,967 and
December 31, 2020 $3,851,897

278,472,147

264,220,486


Accrued interest receivable

1,561,054

1,516,929


Premises and equipment

6,806,146

5,282,884


Investments in limited liability partnerships

1,603,334

1,828,334


Cash surrender value of life insurance

10,265,336

10,071,443


Other assets

2,196,937

1,969,048


    Total Assets

$

417,390,861

$

391,277,150


LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY




Non-interest bearing deposits

59,659,995

46,257,438


Interest bearing deposits

267,089,646

250,700,577


Borrowed Funds

37,711,346

45,805,419


Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

3,347,304

2,852,005


    Total Liabilities

367,808,291

345,615,439






Retained earnings – substantially restricted

49,582,570

45,661,711


    Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

417,390,861

$

391,277,150




CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME







Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,



2021

2020

2021

2020


Total interest income

$

4,381,819

$

3,734,822

$

12,248,544

$

11,333,967


Total interest expense


418,799


694,908


1,383,263


2,421,893


    Net interest income

$

3,963,020

$

3,039,914

$

10,865,281

$

8,912,074


Provision for loan losses


-


120,000


120,000


460,000


  Net interest income after provision for loan losses

$

3,963,020

$

2,919,914

$

10,745,281

$

8,452,074


     Service charges on deposit accounts


181,654


148,651


488,770


469,371


     Interchange Fees


164,120


122,189


496,208


419,398


     Net gain (loss) on sale of securities


-


-


-


-


     Net gain on sale of loans

332,411

799,857

1,565,034

1,841,861


     Net gain (loss) on sale of repossessed assets

-

-

-

(16,535)


     Brokerage fees

59,658

45,849

191,873

142,132


     Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance

64,631

56,506

193,894

169,519


     Other income

162,629

144,977

440,173

185,528


Total noninterest income

$

965,103

$

1,318,029

$

3,375,952

$

3,211,274


     Salaries and employee benefits


1,408,744


1,242,653


3,729,398


3,723,935


     Occupancy

262,437

256,947

788,309

769,947


     Data processing

350,898

223,506

1,019,939

825,688


     Deposit insurance premiums

25,500

32,500

75,500

78,000


     Professional fees

96,921

82,144

258,682

203,174


     Advertising / marketing fees

64,072

65,120

159,559

148,869


     Correspondent bank charges

27,977

31,299

80,241

90,402


     Other expense

308,973

281,095

911,599

847,170


Total noninterest expenses

$

2,545,522

$

2,215,264

$

7,023,227

$

6,687,185


Income before income tax expense

$

2,382,601

$

2,022,679

$

7,098,006

$

4,976,163


Income tax expense


443,200


375,565


1,337,969


852,482


Net Income

$

1,939,401

$

1,647,114

$

5,760,037

$

4,123,681







NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(Unaudited)











Three Months Ended
September 30,

Nine Months Ended
September 30,



2021

2020

2021

2020


Basic Earnings per common share

1.62

1.37

4.81

3.43


Dilutive Earnings per share

1.62

1.37

4.80

3.43


Net interest margin

4.06%

3.24%

3.79%

3.28%


Return on average assets

1.88%

1.65%

1.90%

1.43%


Return on average equity

15.81%

14.33%

15.77%

12.54%


Efficiency ratio

51.83%

50.83%

49.31%

55.16%


Average shares outstanding- primary

1,197,861

1,201,419

1,198,323

1,203,856


Average shares outstanding- diluted

1,198,028

1,201,586

1,200,079

1,205,523


Allowance for loan losses:






   Balance at beginning of period

$

3,987,013

$

3,664,820

$

3,851,897

$

3,191,605






   Charge-offs:






      One-to-four family

-

-

-

-


      Commercial real estate

-

-

15,194

17,951


      Land/land development

-

-

-

-


      Commercial

-

-

-

-


      Consumer

13,103

39,016

75,191

84,143


         Gross charge-offs

13,103

39,016

90,385

102,094


   Recoveries:






      One-to-four family

7,503

1,417

10,380

2,831


      Commercial real estate

9,086

-

19,281

-


      Land/land development

-

-

-

-


      Commercial

250

-

990

105,919


      Consumer

23,218

34,357

101,804

123,318


         Gross recoveries

40,057

35,774

132,455

232,067


   Net charge-offs

(26,954)

3,242

(42,070)

(129,973)


   Additions charged to operations

-

120,000

120,000

460,000


   Balance at end of period

$

4,013,967

$

3,781,578

$

4,013,967

$

3,781,578
















  (1) Net loan charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans        

(.04%)

0.00%

(0.03%)

(0.06%)
















Nonperforming assets (000's)

At September 30,

At June 30,

At March 31,

At December 31,


   Loans:

2021

2021

2021

2020


      Non-accrual

$

2,467

$

1,800

$

4,538

$

5,034


      Past 90 days or more and still accruing

-

-

-

-


      Troubled debt restructured

361

362

364

374


         Total nonperforming loans

2,828

2,162

4,902

5,408


   Real estate owned

5

255

5

5


   Other repossessed assets

-

-

-

-


         Total nonperforming assets

$

2,833

$

2,417

$

4,907

$

5,413






   Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.68%

0.59%

1.21%

1.38%


   Nonperforming loans to total loans

1.00%

0.77%

1.79%

2.02%


   Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans

141.94%

184.42%

81.07%

71.23%


   Allowance for loan losses to net loans receivable

1.44%

1.44%

1.48%

1.46%











At September 30,



2021

2020










Stockholders' equity as a % of total assets

11.86%

11.60%




Book value per share

$

40.75

$

37.66




Common shares outstanding- EOP

1,202,985

1,210,327










(1) Ratios for the three-month periods are annualized.












