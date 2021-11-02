MD Financial selects ReachStack to amplify their personalized Content Marketing program.

TORONTO, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Today ReachStack announced that they have been selected by MD Financial Management Inc. (MD) to enable MD's next generation of personalized client communication, engagement & growth initiatives.

MD, a recognized leader in data driven client communication and content marketing within the Wealth Management industry, has partnered with ReachStack to accelerate the use of information provided by clients on their interests and needs, to efficiently deliver more frequent personalized interactions between their advisors and clients.

By leveraging ReachStack's next generation content tracking, analysis and automated delivery platform within their highly successful content and client communication program, MD will be able to efficiently scale the business impact they see from using personalized communication and service experiences to increase client engagement, satisfaction and referrals for their advisors.

"We are proud of the impact our content programs are having with our clients and advisors. As we evolve our program to deliver even more personalized and impactful content to each client based on their unique needs and interests, ReachStack's client profiling, content matching and automation capabilities will play a key role in our success." ~ Shawna Dennis, VP, Marketing & Communications, MD Financial Management

"Shawna and her team are innovative thinkers and pioneers in the use of data to optimize the business impact of their content and communication investments. We are excited to collaborate with her team on this initiative." ~ Brendan Kenalty, CMO & Partner, ReachStack.

About MD Financial Management Inc.

With more than 50 years of physician-focused experience, MD Financial Management Inc. is dedicated to providing financial peace of mind to Canada's physicians and their families, so they can enjoy what matters most to them while achieving their career and life goals. MD had more than $59 billion in assets under management as of July 29, 2021. MD Financial Management Inc. wholly owns or has a majority interest in its seven subsidiaries (the MD Group of Companies). It provides financial products and services, is the fund manager for the MD Family of Funds and offers investment counselling services. For a detailed list of the MD Group of Companies, visit md.ca.

About ReachStack

ReachStack is an intelligent email platform for the North American wealth management industry. For more information please visit ReachStack.com.

