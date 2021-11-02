J.C. Flowers & Co. Expands Leadership Team, Appointing Tim Hanford and Eric Rahe Co-Presidents of the Firm Chris Flowers to continue as CEO and Chairman

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- J.C. Flowers & Co. LLC ("J.C. Flowers" or "the Firm"), a leading private investment firm dedicated to investing globally in the financial services industry, announced today that Tim Hanford and Eric Rahe have been named co-Presidents of the Firm effective immediately. Mr. Hanford, based in London, and Mr. Rahe, based in New York, are both currently Managing Directors at the Firm. J.C. Flowers founder Chris Flowers will continue as CEO and Chairman.

"Both Tim and Eric have been major contributors to the Firm's success, and I look forward to continuing to work closely with them in the future," said Mr. Flowers. "Both Eric and Tim have strong business acumen and keen strategic vision, and it's gratifying to promote from within the Firm. In addition to Eric and Tim, we are fortunate to have a deep bench of talented individuals, and I'm confident that J.C. Flowers will continue to prosper in the years ahead."

Mr. Hanford has been with the firm since 2009, and is currently the Head of the firm's European operations, where he has led the Firm's investments in a number of businesses including OneSavings Bank, interactive investor, and Inigo.

Mr. Rahe joined the Firm in New York in 2014, and has also led several of the Firm's investments, including Amerilife, Vericity, and Ariel Re.

Prior to their time at J.C. Flowers, both enjoyed long careers in financial services investing. Mr. Hanford's previous experience includes FPK Capital, Dresdner Bank and Schroders. Mr. Rahe was previously at Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, Capital Z Partners and Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette, among others.

Mr. Hanford is a graduate of University of Birmingham (BSc in Chemical Engineering) and Stanford University Graduate School of Business (MS in Management). Mr. Rahe is a graduate of Harvard College (AB) and Harvard Business School (MBA).

About J.C. Flowers & Co.

J.C. Flowers is a leading private investment firm dedicated to investing globally in the financial services industry. Founded in 1998, the firm has approximately $5 billion of assets under management. J.C. Flowers has offices in New York and London with an approximately 20-person investment staff who have a combined 300+ years of experience. Over its history, J.C. Flowers has invested more than $17 billion of capital in 60 portfolio companies in 18 countries across a range of industry subsectors including banking, insurance and reinsurance, securities firms, specialty finance, and services and asset management. For more information, please visit www.jcfco.com.

