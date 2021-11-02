Hallmark's Video Greeting Cards is the latest innovation from the 111-year-old company that reimagines how we connect with one another

Hallmark Launches All New Way for People To Send Greeting Cards with Personalized Videos Hallmark's Video Greeting Cards is the latest innovation from the 111-year-old company that reimagines how we connect with one another

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hallmark Cards, Inc. today launched a brand new kind of greeting card that makes it easier than ever to create one-of-a-kind moments that last a lifetime. Hallmark Video Greeting Cards are real Hallmark cards that give users a way to easily add a personalized video to the card.

"We are excited to introduce our customers to this new way of sending messages of joy, care, love and encouragement through personalized videos," said Lindsey Roy, Hallmark's chief marketing officer. "Whether a birthday, holiday, or special occasion, our customers can now find the perfect Hallmark card to help them connect with their loved ones through an experiential and immersive, digital and tangible way that can be replayed and revisited for years to come."

Here's how it works:

After you pick out a perfect Hallmark Video Greeting card, you scan the code in the card with your phone.

Once you are online, you can add a name, select a song or attach photos and videos with your heartfelt message.

You also have the option to invite others to join in, adding their personalized messages to the greeting, through a special URL.

Once all the videos are uploaded, Hallmark will quickly stitch the photos and videos together into one video.

When your loved one receives the card, they scan the code in the card to view, download and share their video on social media and through direct messages.

Hallmark Video Greeting Cards are available on Hallmark.com, in Hallmark Gold Crown Stores, and other select retailers. Hallmark is also offering a digital-only option on Hallmark.com where personalized Video Greetings can be customized and sent electronically via email, text or social media using the same technology.

"This personalized outreach blends the digital and physical connections our consumers want and helps them share their special message with their loved ones on their big day, or just because, to create the Hallmark moment they expect from us, but in a brand new way," says Roy.

Hallmark Video Greetings is the latest innovation to come from Hallmark which continues reimagining how to create a more emotionally connected world. Earlier this year, Hallmark introduced Sign & Send™, a new technology that allows people to add their personal handwriting to a real Hallmark card, address an envelope, stamp and send the card using only their phone. For more than 110 years, Hallmark has been an industry leader in helping consumers live more caring and connected lives filled with meaningful moments.

About Hallmark

For more than 100 years, family-owned Hallmark Cards, Inc. has been dedicated to creating a more emotionally connected world. Headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri and employing 27,000 worldwide, the approximately $3.5 billion company operates a diversified portfolio of businesses. The Hallmark Global business sells greeting cards, gift wrap and related products in more than 30 languages with distribution in nearly 100 countries and 100,000 rooftops worldwide, including a network of company-owned and independently owned Hallmark Gold Crown stores in five countries. Crayola® offers a wide range of art materials and creative play toys designed to spark children's creativity around the globe. Crown Media Family Networks operates three cable channels – Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama – in addition to Hallmark Publishing, a leading publisher of uplifting eBooks, audiobooks, and print editions, and Hallmark Movies Now, a subscription-based streaming service. Crown Center is a real estate development company that manages the 85-acre hotel, office, entertainment and residential campus surrounding Hallmark's headquarters. For more information, visit Hallmark.com. Connect on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, LinkedIn and YouTube.

