Fieger Announces Settlement Against the State of Ohio in Prisoner Abuse Case

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationally known trial lawyer Geoffrey Fieger, along with his partner James Harrington announced today a record settlement of $17,500,000.00 with the State of Ohio, in a prisoner abuse case. This civil rights suit was filed as a result of the torture and crippling of Seth Fletcher by prison guards at the Chilicothe Correctional Institution. The guards handcuffed Mr. Fletcher behind his back, and then broke his spine by throwing him to the ground. After rendering him a quadriplegic, the guards water boarded him as he begged for water, and then they deprived him of medical treatment. Later, the guards taunted him and bragged on social media about what they had done.

Fieger stated:

"The torture and crippling of a prisoner in America sounds medieval. Yet it happened, here, in America, in 2020. As horrific as this case is, I want to thank the Ohio Attorney General's office and Governor Dewine for accepting responsibility in this most horrific of cases. This abuse should never happen again."

View original content:

SOURCE Fieger Law