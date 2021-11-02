ASPCA: USDA Licensed Breeder in Iowa Surrenders More than 500 Dogs Living in Horrific Conditions Animal Rescue League of Iowa, in coordination with the ASPCA, requested to assist with animal removal, transport and sheltering

SEYMOUR, Iowa, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At the request of the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), the Animal Rescue League of Iowa (ARL), in coordination with the ASPCA® (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®), is assisting with the removal, transport, and sheltering of more than 500 dogs and puppies currently in the care of a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) licensed breeder in Seymour, Iowa. Daniel Gingerich agreed to surrender all of the animals in his care after the USDA documented more than 190 violations of the Animal Welfare Act (AWA).

The complaint against Gingerich, filed by the DOJ, detailed horrific conditions at multiple locations in Iowa where Gingerich kept dogs, including dead dogs, dogs with untreated injuries and illnesses, like parvo and distemper, dogs with painful fur matting, dogs in cages that were too small, and moldy food.

The ARL is overseeing the rescue operation and sheltering, medical needs and care of the animals, while partnering with the ASPCA who is assisting in operational planning, field removal and medical care, as well as supporting veterinary forensic exams, transport, legal and investigative assistance, and providing essential emergency sheltering supplies. The Animal Rescue Corps, Bissell Pet Foundation, First Medical Inc., Hills Foundation, Iowa State University, RedRover, Wayside Waifs and Wisconsin Humane Society will also support this case by providing responders to assist with transporting and providing daily care, food and supplies for the animals.

The rescue process began Thursday, October 14 with the removal of approximately 30 animals in acute medical distress. Since then, more than 200 additional dogs and puppies have been rescued over the course of several days as the removal efforts continue. The dogs that have remained on the properties throughout the process have and continue to receive daily care.

Tom Colvin, CEO at the Animal Rescue League of Iowa stated, "The light is shining on bad actors in the dog breeding industry as a result of this action by the Department of Justice. A new approach of stopping them before animals suffer is long overdue. We are thankful to all our partners in putting an end to this operation specifically, and we look forward to making this a step toward large-scale change."

"We are grateful to the Department of Justice for taking action to finally remove hundreds of animals from the horrifying cruelty and neglect that they were left to suffer in at the hands of this USDA licensed breeder," said Robert Hensley, Legal Advocacy Senior Counsel for the ASPCA. "This shocking cruelty is a predictable result of the USDA's customer service policy through which they substitute education and cooperation for enforcement, allowing the very animals they have a legal and moral obligation to protect to endure prolonged and extreme suffering. We thank Animal Rescue League of Iowa for stepping up to remove these animals from harm's way, and we are proud to support their efforts."

"Our hearts broke when we learned of the situation so many dogs are living through." said Geoff Hall, Wayside Waifs' President, "But thanks to donor support, we're extremely grateful to have the ability to help our animal welfare colleagues save these dogs' lives."

The ARL, along with its partners appreciates public support as they undertake one of the largest rescues in recent history. This has been a long process and all involved hope a light is shining onto a very large breeding issue in the state of Iowa and across the country.

