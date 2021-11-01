Wolf Home Products Expands Building Products Distribution into Midwest

YORK, Pa., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Home Products, an innovator and leader in the building products industry, announced today the geographic expansion of deck and rail distribution into Illinois, Minnesota, and parts of Indiana and Wisconsin launching November 2021.

Wolf Home Products will initially be offering Wolf Serenity™ Decking and its partner brand Fiberon Decking and Railing.

This growth comes off the heels of Wolf Home Products acquisition by PrimeSource Brands, a leading provider of specialty branded building products in North America. This strategic partnership has allowed Wolf Home Products to join the PrimeSource family of brands, expanding their footprint to better serve homeowners' building and remodeling needs. Wolf Home Products and PrimeSource territory managers will work together to serve this market expansion.

"As demand for wood-alternative decking and railing products continues to grow, we are thrilled to expand Wolf-branded products into Illinois, Minnesota, Indiana, and Wisconsin," said Craig Danielson, President and CEO of Wolf Home Products. "At Wolf Home Products, it is our commitment to provide the highest customer service and quality products to homeowners. This expansion and our partnership with Fiberon provides further support to our growing network of independent dealers that serve homeowners throughout the Midwest."

Wolf Serenity Decking is created with High-Density Cellular™ Technology, featuring a wide variety of colors with rich, variegated natural woodgrain textures and cool, solid coastal tones. Offering moisture repellency and a premium ASA capstock to help block harmful UV rays, low-maintenance Wolf Serenity Decking aims to be an extension of the home, bringing families the beauty of the indoors – outside.

About Wolf Home Products

Wolf Home Products®, is an innovator in the building products industry. Transforming homes for more than 175 years, Wolf Home Products has been the preferred home building products brand by families across North America who value the importance of their home and time together to build lasting memories in the spaces they enjoy most. With a vast inventory of kitchen and bath, outdoor living and building products, Wolf Home Products delivers orders in a fraction of the time, ensuring unparalleled value when and where customers need it. Wolf stands behind its service, cultivated with years of business experience into a total satisfaction guarantee.

