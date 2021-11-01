MGM Resorts International Teams Up with USO for 2021 Salute to the Troops Event Hosted at The Mirage Hotel & Casino 95 wounded, ill or injured warriors and their guests will join MGM Resorts for a time of relaxation, entertainment and sightseeing

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of America's service members, MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) will host the United Service Organization (USO) Experience - Salute to the Troops honoring 95 wounded warriors and their guests starting on Thursday, November 4. In its eleventh year, the five-day program in collaboration with the USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore and USO Las Vegas will be an extended weekend of relaxation, entertainment and sightseeing for active-duty service members traveling from all over the country.

MGM Resorts International (PRNewsfoto/MGM Resorts International)

"We are enormously grateful to all individuals who have served in the U.S. military, as well as their families, for all that they sacrificed to protect and serve the United States of America," said Bill Hornbuckle, CEO and President of MGM Resorts International. "It's our privilege now to celebrate the veterans participating in this program by providing them with exclusive experiences that showcase the very best MGM Resorts and Las Vegas have to offer."

Upon arriving in Las Vegas, hundreds of MGM Resorts International employees will gather to welcome the group to The Mirage Resort & Casino, the host property, during a special "wall of gratitude," welcome procession. MGM Resorts employees will also gather in downtown Las Vegas on Thursday, November 11 to march in the Veterans Day Parade.

The USO Experience - Salute to the Troops event will also include a special welcome dinner, and excursions in and around Las Vegas and Southern Nevada. Special stops include Shark Reef at Mandalay Bay, Siegfried & Roy's Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat at The Mirage and a concert at Nellis Air Force Base featuring Gary Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band.

"There is no greater honor than ushering our warriors through a weekend of indulgence and gratitude. It's always humbling to be with patriots who volunteered to protect our way of life, and now bare the wounds of that courage," said Lisa Marie Riggins, Executive Director, USO National Capital District. "We can't thank MGM Resorts International enough for always rolling out the red carpet for the boots of our troops."

