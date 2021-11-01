Edtech Innovator Promethean Unveils Powerful New Brand

SEATTLE, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Promethean® , a leading global education technology company, today launched a transformative new brand identity in advance of its 25-year anniversary next year. The more modern look and feel, along with an updated brand story and mission, are meant to bring a renewed focus on the company's groundbreaking role in changing the education technology landscape.

Promethean logo fall 2021

The new tagline, "Let's do something brilliant," emphasizes Promethean's belief that everyone is capable of brilliance with tools that enable innovative ideas to come to life. The company is dedicated to providing these tools, which include cutting-edge interactive displays, robust lesson delivery software, comprehensive professional development, and extensive customer support.

"In Promethean's more than 20 years as an industry leader, our mission has always been to transform the way the world learns and collaborates," said Cheryl Miller, Chief Marketing Officer at Promethean. "The unveiling of our new company rebrand ensures that our mission is front and center as we work with our valued customers and partners to inspire passion and breakthroughs in the classroom, office, and beyond. Now let's do something brilliant, together."

Along with the invigorated brand identity comes a redesigned website, which will provide an improved user experience for both current and prospective customers. The more streamlined site makes it easier for visitors to find product information and access the full scope of Promethean's end-to-end services and support. The site's bold, striking new look and feel better express the passion of Promethean's employees, partners, and customers.

"Promethean is an excellent partner for a school district that's looking at scaling and standardizing gold standard technology across their school system," said Rosanna Mucetti Ed.D., Superintendent, Napa Valley Unified School District. "That's been my professional and personal experience with them. I feel that they listen and learn about what your technology vision is. Promethean helped us close the digital divide, because with Promethean in every room, in every program, we've eliminated inequities in our system. I'm very proud of that, and I think Promethean as a partner should be very proud of that."

To learn more about Promethean's rebrand, read the latest blog post and visit prometheanworld.com .

About Promethean

Promethean is a true partner for educators and innovators with more than two decades helping people learn and grow together. We believe collaborative discovery is at the heart of the learning experience. Our award-winning interactive displays and lesson delivery solutions transform learning and workspaces into creative, connected environments to foster collective success. With headquarters in Seattle, WA, and offices worldwide, Promethean is a member of the NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) group of companies. Visit us at PrometheanWorld.com .

Promethean is a registered trademark of Promethean Limited in the U.S. and/or other countries around the world.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Promethean