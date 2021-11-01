Blackbaud Transitions to a Remote-First Workforce Approach

CHARLESTON, S.C., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world's leading cloud software company powering social good, has officially transitioned to a remote-first workforce approach. Operating remotely since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Blackbaud has seen proven success with this approach and the company has committed to remaining remote-first moving forward.

"Our dedicated employees have continued to deliver against our goals while working remotely since March 2020," said Mike Gianoni, president and CEO, Blackbaud. "The shift to a digital-first world continues to accelerate, and we're embracing that. We see this location-agnostic approach as the future of work for SaaS companies, and we're proud to lead the way."

"We are focusing on building a connected, engaged culture regardless of where our people are located," said Maggie Driscoll, chief people and culture officer, Blackbaud. "We've hired and promoted amazing talent around the world over the last 20 months. We continue to listen to our employees' feedback, learn and adjust to create the best experience for our people."

Highlights of Blackbaud's updated workforce approach include:

Growth in talent acquisition: Blackbaud has seen increased demand for its job openings. Applications for Blackbaud positions have increased more than 50% thus far in 2021. Roughly 80% of candidates have been hired in remote positions this year, improving the company's ability to acquire and retain the best talent, based on skills versus geography. In addition, Blackbaud has seen strong diversity in candidates, with an increase in applicants from backgrounds that are historically underrepresented in tech.

More opportunities for career growth: With a remote-first strategy, career progression is focused solely on performance and expertise. Over the past year, nearly 40% of Blackbaud employees have experienced career progression, whether applying for a new internal position or receiving a promotion.

Reduced environmental impact: With the majority of employees no longer commuting into an office, and by reducing office footprint, Blackbaud can make more progress toward becoming a zero-waste company and protecting the environment, which ties to the company's ESG commitment

With this remote-first strategy, Blackbaud will opt for more flexible, on-demand office and team space, leveraging coworking options around the world, in addition to its headquarters office in Charleston, S.C. Blackbaud will use these spaces for customer meetings, employee gatherings and team building when it is safe to do so.

Blackbaud remains committed to investing in communities and philanthropic opportunities through its robust global social responsibility programs and by providing opportunities for employees to get involved in causes they care about, locally and virtually. Blackbaud will continue to develop innovative strategies that promote a connected workforce, while supporting overall health, wellbeing and flexibility.

