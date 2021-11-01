Alpha Motor Corporation ACE Coupe and JAX Crossover Announced As 2021 The ZEVAS Finalists

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alpha Motor Corporation ACE Coupe and JAX Crossover are Finalists for the Los Angeles Auto Show's inaugural zero-emission vehicle awards program – THE ZEVAS™ – powered by Electrify America.

Visit zevas.laautoshow.com and vote for the ACE Coupe in "Top Coupe" and the JAX in "Top Crossover (Below $50K )."

The final round of voting for THE ZEVAS will be open today, Monday, November 1 and end on Thursday, November 4. To vote, visit http://www.laautoshow.com/thezevas. Winners will be announced on November 16 and will be honored along with finalists and nominees on November 17 at AutoMobility LA—LA Auto Show's media and industry days.

The ACE Coupe is THE ZEVAS Finalist in the category of "Top Coupe Zero-Emission Vehicle."

The JAX Crossover is THE ZEVAS Finalist in the category of "Top Crossover $50,000 and Below."

"We are pleased to learn that our vehicles, the ACE Coupe and JAX Crossover are Finalists in THE ZEVAS, LA Auto Show's signature award program that will honor the top ZEVs. As a company with a vision to "Move Humanity" – towards zero-emission mobility, such positive feedback inspires our journey. We are honored to be among the Finalists, and sincerely express our deepest gratitude to all our supporters," says Alpha Motor Corporation.

In support of THE ZEVAS, Alpha Motor Corporation plans to unveil a special edition ACE Coupe and JAX Crossover in the coming days.

Move Humanity

Alpha Motor Corporation's drive is a product of the company's core passion to cultivate positive change through innovation.

In conjunction with The Michael J. Fox Foundation, Alpha Motor Corporation is raising support for Parkinson's research. Five million people worldwide are living with Parkinson's disease — a chronic, degenerative neurological disorder. In the United States, 60,000 new cases will be diagnosed this year alone. There is no known cure for Parkinson's disease, but through your support of Team Fox, you can help change this.

Learn more about how you can move humanity with Alpha Motor Corporation, visit https://fundraise.michaeljfox.org/tf-2021/movehumanity.

About THE ZEVAS

THE ZEVAS™ are the official electric vehicle awards of the LA Auto Show—the nation's preeminent showcase for new zero-emission vehicles (ZEV). Launched in 2021, the awards program honors ZEVs available for purchase or for pre-order in a variety of categories. Winners of THE ZEVAS will be announced prior to 2021 AutoMobility LA—the press and trade days of the LA Auto Show—on Tues., Nov. 16. For more information about THE ZEVAS visit https://www.laautoshow.com/thezevas.

About the Los Angeles Auto Show (LA Auto Show®)

Founded in 1907, the Los Angeles Auto Show (LA Auto Show®) is the first major North American auto show of the season annually and is widely recognized as one of the most influential shows globally. Reflective of its location, the show celebrates the love affair Angelenos have with their cars and offers a global platform to industry technology and innovation, synonymous with California. The show runs for 10 full days over the Thanksgiving period and is a must-attend destination for many industry influencers, car enthusiasts, and families wanting to enjoy a day out over the holiday season. Held annually at the Los Angeles Convention Center, the LA Auto Show contributes several hundred million dollars to the local economy, stimulates the local job market and is the number one revenue generator for the LA Convention Center. In 2021, the media and industry days, AutoMobility LA, will take place on November 17-18 and will include a range of groundbreaking industry announcements and reveals. Doors will open to the public November 19-28. LA Auto Show is endorsed by the Greater LA New Car Dealer Association and is owned and operated by ANSA Productions. To receive the latest show news and information, follow the LA Auto Show on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram and sign up for alerts at http://www.laautoshow.com/.

