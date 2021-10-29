Stay with The Best at Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia

The sky-high Hotel is humbled to be ranked among top hotels in the world.

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia earned the recognition as the No. 1 hotel in the Mid-Atlantic, No. 6 in the U.S., and No. 22 in the world in Condé Nast Traveler's 2021 Readers' Choice Awards. The Hotel received this collection of accolades for the first time since its opening in 2019.

Skyline Corner Suite at Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia

"We are honored and humbled to have received this incredible honor from the Condé Nast Traveler readers," said Cornelia Samara, Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia general manger. "Our goal is for all guests to feel cared for while being inspired. We are delighted for international travel to resume and welcome guests from every corner of the world to encounter our historic city, World-Class hotel and team."

In 2021, the Hotel designed programming for locals and travelers alike to create a destination within a destination. These include:

"Our team works diligently to create memorable experiences for guests and we are thrilled for their work to be recognized by this publication," said Charles Lasvigne hotel manager. "Philadelphia is an iconic American city with so much to see. Whether guests are visiting Philadelphia for the first time or enjoying a staycation, we want tourist and locals to stay with us, dine with us or spa with us."

The Condé Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards survey was made available through a secure website at cntraveler.com/vote. This year's tabulation of results from hundreds of thousands of respondents who submitted ratings during the sweepstakes period of April 1 through May 31, 2021, was done by Condé Nast.

