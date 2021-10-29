Live Your Best Life by Refreshing Your Wellness Routine with California Almonds and Expert Heidi Kristoffer Heidi Kristoffer shares actionable tips on how to lean into your wellness ritual to be at your best.

MODESTO, Calif., Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From hybrid work schedules to tentative holiday plans, uncertainty continues to influence our day-to-day lives. We can likely agree on one thing: that we're all doing the best we can to stay nimble and adapt to change. Whether it's a good night's sleep, a hearty breakfast, an afternoon walk or a phone call with a friend, a solid wellness routine can help keep us on track and feeling our best. While wellness is not a one-size fits all, finding the routine that works can start with choosing the right foods that fit into each sphere of your life. A healthy diet is an important part of a holistic self-care routine that helps us be the best we can be – from the inside out.

Yoga and wellness expert Heidi Kristoffer has teamed up with California Almonds to show others how this small but mighty nut can easily be weaved into any wellness regimen. As a longtime fan of almonds herself, Kristoffer always carries one serving of almonds in her bag as they are her daily go-to snack for an extra pick-me-up. Almonds are a delicious, guilt-free daily snacking option with 7 essential vitamins and nutrients, including vitamin E, a powerful antioxidant that promotes skin health and supports immunity.

If you're looking for other ways to elevate your holistic wellness ritual, Kristoffer shares a few tips on how to infuse almonds and wellness into your life, whether you're heading into the office or enjoying a staycation:

Be flexible. Having a flexible mindset is key for a healthy lifestyle. Our lives are constantly being adjusted so being nimble and ready to pivot when needed is crucial. Give yourself permission to let go of control and learn how to adapt when curveballs are thrown your way. PLUS – as a mom to three kids, flexibility involves food too. When my schedule is extra busy and I don't have time for full meal, I keep almonds on-hand; they're the perfect on-the-go snack for me and my kids.



Self-care isn't selfish. In order to take care of others, we first must take care of ourselves. Never compromise your own mental or physical well-being for another's. If you have a breakdown, or break a part of you, how are you going to help the people that you so dearly want to help? Self-care isn't selfish; self-care actually helps you help more people (while helping yourself and reminding yourself that you too are worthy of your own love and affection). The airplane announcement got it right: put your oxygen mask on first.



It's all about BALANCE. Wellness and health come down to being balanced. Some days you have time to make super healthy intricate recipes, and sometimes you don't. Be OK with simple meals and snacks on the go when you can't sit down for a multi-course meal made from scratch. I keep my almond tin with me at all times for just that reason. While almonds are beautiful in my humble opinion, not every meal and snack has to be Insta-worthy. B A L A N C E!

"We've all been trying to do our best this past year and a half. Between being a mom to three tiny humans, creating and releasing new content for my CrossFlow Yoga app every week, hosting my podcast, managing my other businesses, and practicing yoga regularly – my day-to-day can be quite a balancing act," said Heidi. "Considering this, I find it really helpful to have almonds within arm's reach to help satiate my hunger. Additionally, almonds are rich in magnesium, which aids in the production of energy in the body, to give me the stamina to take on the day," says Kristoffer.

The connection between daily movement and healthy eating is so vital to one's wellbeing. For Kristoffer, she loves to ground herself by staying active with yoga and allocating time for smart snacking on almonds as both empower her to feel phenomenal. She likes to remind others that choosing the right foods is essential as it plays a role in nourishing both the mind and body. A DIY trail mix with almonds or a smoothie with almond milk is an easy, delightful way to fuel up on protein and fiber to feel good throughout the day.

California Almonds make life better by what we grow and how we grow. The Almond Board of California promotes natural, wholesome and quality almonds through leadership in strategic market development, innovative research, and accelerated adoption of industry best practices on behalf of the more than 7,600 almond farmers and processors in California, most of whom are multi-generational family operations. Established in 1950 and based in Modesto, California, the Almond Board of California is a non-profit organization that administers a grower-enacted Federal Marketing Order under the supervision of the United States Department of Agriculture. For more information on the Almond Board of California or almonds, visit Almonds.com or check out California Almonds on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and the California Almonds blog.

Heidi Kristoffer is: mom to three tiny humans, her CrossFlow yoga app, and CrossFlowX™, co-host of new hit "Off The Gram" podcast, Dr. Oz collaborator, creator and producer of Microsoft Bing Fitness Yoga & MSN Yoga, and wellness expert for, and contributor to, multiple publications and platforms. Her goal is to make yoga, inversions, health, strength, and whole, happy living accessible to everyone. Rated one of the: Hottest Trainers in America by Shape Magazine, most inspiring yoga teachers in the world by DoYouYoga, and most popular instructors in NYC by RateYourBurn and ClassPass, Heidi can often be seen featured as an expert on television and in magazines worldwide. A former award-winning actress of stage, film and television, and graduate of Cornell University, Heidi makes it her mission to bring happiness to everyone through every medium.

