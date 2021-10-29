Global Coalition of Public Health Experts and Citizens Announces Formation of World Health Network with Goal of COVID-19 Elimination Group will host virtual "Summit to End Global Pandemics" November 3-4

BOSTON, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Health Network, comprised of over 350 scientists and public health leaders from around the world, announced its formation today in an article published by The Lancet. Led by renowned complex systems scientist and pandemic response expert Dr. Yaneer Bar Yam, the group will serve as an international coalition dedicated to the worldwide elimination of COVID-19.

Key members of the World Health Network include:

Dr. Yaneer Bar Yam , President of the New England Complex Systems Institute.

Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding , Senior Fellow at the Federation of American Scientists, health economist

Dr. Kim Prather , Director, NSF Center for Aerosol Impacts on Chemistry of the Environment University of California, San Diego

Dr. Michael Baker , Epidemiologist at the University of Otago and member of the New Zealand Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Technical Advisory Group

Dr. Cecile Philippe , President, Institut économique Molinari, France

Dr. Shu-Ti Chiou, Founding President, Health & Sustainable Development Foundation, Taiwan

Dr. Stephen Duckett , Health Program Director at the Grattan Institute, Emeritus Professor of Health Policy at La Trobe University, and Chairperson of South Australia's Health Performance Council

The task force's COVID-19 elimination strategy calls for governments to bring cases down to sufficiently low numbers so that no community transmission occurs for extended periods of time. It calls on governments of the world to adopt the goal of progressive elimination of COVID and to reject the idea that the global community must learn to "live with the virus."

"An effective global strategy is required with solidarity and collective action at the individual, local, national, and international levels," the group writes in the paper. "Many governments' responses have been shaped by false dichotomies, pitting public health against the economy and collective well-being against individual liberty."

"I am pleased to announce the formation of the World Health Network and our commitment to the elimination of the COVID-19 virus. Despite the manifest success of this approach, many governments rejected it outright, and after repeated lockdowns and substantial losses to life and economy, these governments now speak of learning to live with the virus. Our connected world is vulnerable to pandemics and we must learn how to stop them," said Dr. Yaneer Bar-Yam, Complex Systems Physicist and Founder of the World Health Network.

To help governments achieve elimination, WHN will produce rigorous scientific evidence and guidelines; coordinate international strategies; empower citizens to engage with the public health process; address issues of inequality and inequity; and combat misinformation, nationalism, and exceptionalism.

As part of its launch, WHN will host its Second "Summit to End Global Pandemics," which will feature lectures and collaborative engagement among members toward best practices to achieve COVID-19 elimination. The Summit will open with a State of the World address by Dr. Bar-Yam, other scientists, concerned parents and community members from around the world, and will feature dozens of breakout sessions on topics in science, communication and technology. RSVP and learn more here: https://www.worldhealthnetwork.global/summit-info.

Throughout the course of the pandemic, WHN members have guided successful elimination efforts in multiple countries. They have advised governments and institutions on best practices, built accessible data analytical platforms, advocated for airborne precautions and school safety, and engaged in public communication and community-based efforts to promote individual and public health.

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in nearly 5 million lives lost, left millions of people with persistent symptoms (Long COVID), and has devastated societies, with already disadvantaged communities being hit the hardest. WHN's efforts will be rooted in short- and long-term prevention, recognizing the importance of preparation and coordination in this increasingly globalized world.

Following a successful closed Global Summit to End Pandemics in July 2021, featuring over 70 cross-disciplinary and cross-country teams, as well 300 scientists and other advocates, the World Health network is growing and this is its first major public event.

"Available evidence suggests that COVID-19 is not like seasonal influenza or other winter respiratory infections. It is far worse than that. The burden of chronic disease following COVID-19 infection may be catastrophic. We need to challenge the assumption that it will become endemic across the globe and that we should just 'learn to live with it'. Elimination of COVID-19 is an aspirational goal. It is hard to achieve and sustain. But that was also the situation once with polio and measles. Public health and social measures combined with improved vaccines and antivirals are likely to make elimination increasingly feasible and efficient. We should not lose sight of this goal," said Michael Baker, a professor of public health from the University of Otago in New Zealand.

"Countries that have targeted elimination, making use of intentional strong preventive actions, have been the most successful in terms of fewer deaths, less economic impacts, and lower restrictions on freedom. They did this by reducing cases to very low numbers and opening up their economies and societies. It is time to realize that the best strategies affect all in the same direction," said Cecile Philippe, President, Institut économique Molinari.

The World Health Network (WHN) is a global community devoted to protecting health and minimizing harm to individuals and society. It was formed as a people's task force in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and includes independent scientific advisory and advocacy teams and citizens' action initiatives. The WHN is guided by compassion, scientific rigor, transparency, social responsibility, and value for life. The WHN advocates for an effective response to achieve progressive elimination of the disease globally.

www.worldhealthnetwork.global



