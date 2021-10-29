First Resource Bank Announces Record Quarterly Net Income; Achieves 22% Organic Loan Growth Year-To-Date

EXTON, Pa., Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First Resource Bank (OTCQX: FRSB) announced financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021.
Glenn B. Marshall, CEO, stated, "First Resource Bank has experienced monumental growth in the first nine months of 2021 despite continued disruptions in the world caused by the pandemic. Year-over-year loan growth, excluding PPP loans, was 28%, and total checking deposits increased 51% over that same timeframe. This growth acceleration, coupled with a core processing technology conversion completed during the third quarter, has fueled a transformation of the bank over the past 18 months."
Highlights for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 included:
- Third quarter net income of $1.3 million was the highest quarterly profit in the Bank's history
- 22% loan growth achieved during the first nine months of 2021, excluding PPP loan activity
- Approximately 89% of PPP loans have been forgiven as of September 30, 2021
- Non-interest bearing checking deposits grew 25% year to date
- Total checking deposits grew 27% year to date
- Total interest income grew 13% over the prior year third quarter
- Total interest expense declined 27% over the prior year third quarter
- Named the Best Bank in Chester County for the fifth consecutive year by the readers of The Daily Local News
President and Chief Financial Officer, Lauren C. Ranalli, stated, "Improving our deposit mix has enabled First Resource Bank to be more competitive on loan pricing to help continue to grow the loan portfolio. The liquidity surge that we experienced in 2020 has remained and we have turned many of those PPP opportunities into full relationships, including business operating checking accounts. We continue to capitalize on disruption in our local market due to merger activity and we anticipate increased opportunities in the future. First Resource Bank is well positioned to earn new customers that have become disenfranchised after a merger of their existing bank. We've upgraded our internal technology, have plans to continue to enhance our customer facing technology in the near term and are actively engaged in the community to help those businesses find a new banking home."
Net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 was $1,293,398, which compares to $1,056,574 for the previous quarter and $815,406 for the third quarter of the prior year.
Total interest income decreased 1% when comparing the third quarter of 2021 to the second quarter of 2021. This decrease was driven by lower fees recognized as interest income in association with PPP loan forgiveness during the third quarter of 2021 as compared to the prior quarter, offset by a 4% organic growth in loans, excluding PPP loans. The Bank recognized $614 thousand in PPP fees in the second quarter of 2021 and $459 thousand in the third quarter of 2021 which represents both the amortization of fees for individual loans based on the original maturity schedule and the balance of fees recognized when the loan is forgiven by the Small Business Administration.
Total interest income rose 13% from $4,142,927 for the three months ended September 30, 2020 to $4,672,144 for the three months ended September 30, 2021. This increase was the result of 9% loan growth when comparing September 30, 2021 to a year prior, which increases to 28% loan growth when excluding PPP loans for both periods. Increased interest income from loan growth was aided by a 15 basis point increase in loan yields when comparing the third quarter of 2020 to the third quarter of 2021. The Bank recognized $205 thousand in PPP fees in the three months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to $459 thousand in the three months ended September 30, 2021. The Bank recognized $363 thousand in PPP fees in the nine months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to $1.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.
Total interest expense decreased 8% when comparing the third quarter of 2021 to the second quarter of 2021. This decrease was driven by a 7 basis point decrease in the cost of interest-bearing deposits during the quarter. Interest expense on deposits continues to be actively managed to lower costs.
Total interest expense decreased 27% from $851,505 for the three months ended September 30, 2020 to $622,653 for the three months ended September 30, 2021. The vast majority of this decreased expense was related to an overall 44 basis point decline in the cost of interest-bearing deposits, led by a 19 basis point decrease in the cost of money market accounts and a 54 basis point decrease in the cost of certificates of deposit, year over year. Overall interest expense was also mitigated by strong growth in noninterest-bearing deposits, which increased 53% when comparing September 30, 2021 to the year prior.
Net interest income was $4,049,491 for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 as compared to $4,063,786 for the previous quarter, a nominal decrease. The net interest margin decreased 10 basis points from 3.77% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 to 3.67% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The overall yield on interest earning assets decreased 17 basis points during the third quarter primarily due to a lower loan to asset ratio at September 30, 2021 as compared to June 30, 2021. The cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 7 basis points during the third quarter to 0.62%, with the majority of that decrease attributed to lower cost certificates of deposit. Continued growth in noninterest-bearing deposits fueled a decline in the total cost of deposits from 0.50% at June 30, 2021 to 0.43% at September 30, 2021.
Net interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was $11,683,982, a 26% improvement over net interest income of $9,245,164 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. This growth was driven by a 14% increase in loan interest income, higher fee recognition on PPP loans and a 38% decrease in deposit interest expense.
The provision for loan losses decreased from $270,453 for the three months ended June 30, 2021 to $6,834 for the three months ended September 30, 2021. The provision for loan losses decreased from $129,894 for the three months ended September 30, 2020, to $6,834 for the three months ended September 30, 2021.
Marshall stated, "Credit quality continues to be incredibly strong and as uncertainty related to the pandemic continues to wane, increased reserves related to that event decline as well. Our customers have performed strongly throughout the pandemic requiring smaller additions to the allowance for loan losses this quarter."
The allowance for loan losses to total loans was 0.86% at September 30, 2021 as compared to 0.87% at June 30, 2021, 0.86% at December 31, 2020 and 0.78% at September 30, 2020. Excluding PPP loans, which are 100% guaranteed by the SBA, the allowance for loan losses to total loans was 0.88% at September 30, 2021, 0.93% at June 30, 2021, 0.95% at December 31, 2020 and 0.93% at September 30, 2020. Non-performing assets consisted of non-performing loans of $97 thousand at September 30, 2021, a 41% decline from the prior quarter. Non-performing assets to total assets were 0.02% at September 30, 2021, down from 0.04% in the prior quarter.
Non-interest income for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 was $179,004, as compared to $181,213 for the previous quarter and $136,863 for the third quarter of the prior year.
Non-interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was $537,978 as compared to $557,403 for the same period in the prior year. Swap referral fee income of $175,100 was received in the first nine months of 2020 as compared to none in the first nine months of 2021. This decline in swap fee income is attributed to lower customer demand in 2021 due to the interest rate environment.
Non-interest expense decreased $52,856, or 2%, in the three months ended September 30, 2021 as compared to the prior quarter. The decrease was primarily due to decreases in salaries and benefits, occupancy, advertising, and data processing, partially offset by increases in professional fees, and other operating expenses. Part of the decrease in salaries and benefits expenses and data processing expenses are attributed to a significant technology enhancement project during the second quarter. Non-interest expense increased $318 thousand, or 14%, when comparing the third quarter of 2021 to the third quarter of 2020. This increase was primarily attributed to an increase in salaries and benefits costs, data processing and other costs. The technology enhancement project during the second quarter of 2021 included numerous one-time expenses in each of those categories.
Deposits grew a net $7.4 million, or 2%, from $394.4 million at June 30, 2021 to $401.8 million at September 30, 2021. During the third quarter, noninterest-bearing deposits increased $1.1 million, or 1%, from $123.5 million at June 30, 2021 to $124.6 million at September 30, 2021. Interest-bearing checking balances increased $2.6 million, or 9%, from $30.2 million at June 30, 2021 to $32.8 million at September 30, 2021. Money market deposits increased $12.1 million, or 8%, from $158.8 million at June 30, 2021 to $170.9 million at September 30, 2021. Certificates of deposit decreased $8.3 million, or 10%, from $81.9 million at June 30, 2021 to $73.6 million at September 30, 2021. Between September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2021, total deposits grew 22%, with tremendous checking and money market growth partially offset by a decline in certificates of deposit.
The loan portfolio declined $1.6 million during the third quarter from $380.8 million at June 30, 2021 to $379.2 million at September 30, 2021. Excluding PPP loan activity, the loan portfolio increased $14.0 million, or 4%, from $356.4 million at June 30, 2021 to $370.4 million at September 30, 2021, with strong growth in commercial real estate loans and commercial business loans partially offset by a decline in construction loans and consumer loans. Year-to-date loan growth in 2021 was $40.3 million or 12%. Excluding PPP loan activity, year-to-date loan growth was $65.8 million, or 22%. The loan portfolio grew $32.2 million, or 9% from $347.0 million at September 30, 2020 to $379.2 million at September 30, 2021. Excluding PPP loans, the loan portfolio grew $80.2 million, or 28% from September 30, 2020 to September 30, 2021.
The following table illustrates the composition of the loan portfolio:
September 30,
2021
Dec. 31,
2020
September 30,
2020
Commercial real estate
$ 295,356,032
$ 227,224,196
$ 214,601,741
Commercial construction
25,483,655
24,925,050
22,869,475
Commercial business
43,112,165
66,555,149
88,868,441
Consumer
15,245,369
20,235,647
20,680,420
Total loans
$ 379,197,221
$ 338,940,042
$ 347,020,077
Total stockholder's equity increased $1.3 million, or 4%, from $33.4 million at June 30, 2021 to $34.7 million at September 30, 2021, primarily due to net income generated. During the quarter ended September 30, 2021, book value per share grew 44 cents, or 4%, to $11.86.
Total assets increased $10.4 million, or 2% during the third quarter of 2021, with growth in cash and due from banks funded by deposit growth. PPP loan activity of $15.6 million in net payoffs (forgiveness payments less new originations) in the third quarter of 2021 were replaced with $14.0 million in organic loan growth.
Selected Financial Data:
Balance Sheets (unaudited)
September 30,
December 31,
Cash and due from banks
$ 54,840,411
$ 26,008,820
Time deposits at other banks
100,000
599,000
Investments
17,098,565
43,060,035
Loans
379,197,221
338,940,042
Allowance for loan losses
(3,268,906)
(2,907,023)
Premises & equipment
8,176,244
8,380,269
Other assets
11,797,807
10,353,164
Total assets
$ 467,941,342
$ 424,434,307
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$ 124,606,595
$ 99,898,323
Interest-bearing checking
32,779,767
23,726,721
Money market
170,876,537
140,480,421
Time deposits
73,566,332
93,919,651
Total deposits
401,829,231
358,025,116
Short term borrowings
-
-
Long term borrowings
21,158,000
24,206,000
Subordinated debt
5,950,020
7,940,649
Other liabilities
4,293,197
2,806,732
Total liabilities
433,230,448
392,978,497
Total stockholders' equity
34,710,894
31,455,810
Total Liabilities &
Stockholders' Equity
$ 467,941,342
$ 424,434,307
Performance Statistics
Qtr Ended
Sept. 30,
2021
Qtr Ended
June 30,
2021
Qtr Ended
Mar. 31,
2021
Qtr Ended
Dec. 31,
2020
Qtr Ended
Sept. 30,
2020
Net interest margin
3.67%
3.77%
3.59%
3.69%
3.53%
Nonperforming loans/
Total loans
0.03%
0.04%
0.10%
0.11%
0.40%
Nonperforming assets/
Total assets
0.02%
0.04%
0.09%
0.09%
0.35%
Allowance for loan losses/
Total loans
0.86%**
0.87%**
0.83%**
0.86%**
0.78%**
Average loans/Average
assets
82.8%
86.4%
84.4%
81.4%
88.7%
Non-interest expenses*/
Average assets
2.27%
2.36%
2.29%
2.20%
2.34%
Earnings per share – basic
and diluted***
$0.44
$0.36
$0.31
$0.39
$0.28
Book value per share***
$11.86
$11.42
$11.07
$10.78
$10.41
Total shares outstanding***
2,925,874
2,923,777
2,921,312
2,918,668
2,915,612
* Annualized
** Excluding PPP loans, the allowance for loan losses/total loans was 0.88% at September 30, 2021, 0.93% at June 30, 2021, 0.95% at March 31, 2021, 0.95% at December 31, 2020, and 0.93% at September 30, 2020.
*** Per share data restated to reflect the 5% stock dividend paid in May 2021.
Income Statements (unaudited)
Qtr. Ended
Sept. 30,
2021
Qtr. Ended
June 30,
2021
Qtr. Ended
Mar. 31,
2021
Qtr. Ended
Dec. 31,
2020
Qtr. Ended
Sept. 30,
2020
INTEREST INCOME
Loans, including fees
$4,566,386
$4,641,636
$4,169,912
$4,439,471
$4,038,794
Securities
89,968
94,794
96,260
93,928
101,768
Other
15,790
5,775
6,022
10,990
2,365
Total interest income
4,672,144
4,742,205
4,272,194
4,544,389
4,142,927
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits
424,240
481,151
499,622
581,982
653,243
Borrowings
105,289
104,145
108,743
117,995
120,795
Subordinated debt
93,124
93,123
93,124
126,007
77,467
Total interest expense
622,653
678,419
701,489
825,984
851,505
Net interest income
4,049,491
4,063,786
3,570,705
3,718,405
3,291,422
Provision for loan losses
6,834
270,453
240,153
229,538
129,894
Net interest income after
4,042,657
3,793,333
3,330,552
3,488,867
3,161,528
NON-INTEREST INCOME
BOLI income
47,555
47,505
44,523
36,852
37,125
Referral fee income
-
-
-
69,000
-
Gain on sale of SBA loans
-
-
-
-
-
Other
131,449
133,708
133,238
118,539
99,738
Total non-interest income
179,004
181,213
177,761
224,391
136,863
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries & benefits
1,559,849
1,592,369
1,432,259
1,405,431
1,386,212
Occupancy & equipment
253,349
255,537
262,501
238,406
261,166
Professional fees
104,768
98,035
89,413
95,238
96,936
Advertising
81,789
87,788
61,683
80,279
72,390
Data processing
160,971
188,220
149,633
146,147
131,351
Other
441,218
432,851
383,951
349,074
336,144
Total non-interest
expense
2,601,944
2,654,800
2,379,440
2,314,575
2,284,199
Income before income tax expense
1,619,717
1,319,746
1,128,873
1,398,683
1,014,192
Federal income tax expense
326,319
263,172
223,209
280,248
198,786
Net income
$1,293,398
$1,056,574
$905,664
$1,118,435
$ 815,406
Income Statements (unaudited)
Nine Months
Ended
2021
Nine Months
Ended
2020
INTEREST INCOME
Loans
$ 13,377,934
$ 11,732,761
Investments
281,022
324,673
Other
27,587
52,260
Total interest income
13,686,543
12,109,694
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits
1,405,013
2,281,736
Borrowings
318,177
370,357
Subordinated debt
279,371
212,437
Total interest expense
2,002,561
2,864,530
Net interest income
11,683,982
9,245,164
Provision for loan losses
517,440
324,972
Net interest income after provision for
11,166,542
8,920,192
NON-INTEREST INCOME
BOLI income
139,583
111,242
Referral fee income
-
175,100
Gain on sale of SBA loans
-
-
Other
398,395
271,061
Total non-interest income
537,978
557,403
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries & benefits
4,584,477
4,087,719
Occupancy & equipment
771,387
741,752
Professional fees
292,216
287,589
Advertising
231,260
202,679
Data processing
498,824
406,770
Other non-interest expense
1,258,020
1,104,593
Total non-interest expense
7,636,184
6,831,102
Pre-tax income
4,068,336
2,646,493
Tax expense
812,700
513,961
Net income
$ 3,255,636
$ 2,132,532
About First Resource Bank
First Resource Bank is a locally owned and operated Pennsylvania state-chartered bank with three full-service branches, serving the banking needs of businesses, professionals and individuals in the Delaware Valley. The Bank offers a full range of deposit and credit services with a high level of personalized service. First Resource Bank also offers a broad range of traditional financial services and products, competitively priced and delivered in a responsive manner to small businesses, professionals and residents in the local market. For additional information visit our website at www.firstresourcebank.com. Member FDIC.
This press release contains statements that are not of historical facts and may pertain to future operating results or events or management's expectations regarding those results or events. These are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts. When used in this press release, the words "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs, such as "will", "would", "should", "could", or "may" are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are either beyond our control or not reasonably capable of predicting at this time. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in these forward-looking statements. Readers of this press release are accordingly cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. First Resource Bank disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any of the forward-looking statements herein, whether in response to new information, future events or otherwise.
