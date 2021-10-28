Trucknet joins the ITF Corporate Partnership Board

EILAT, Israel, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trucknet Enterprise (TASE: TRAN), a digital platform for optimising the use of freight capacity and avoiding empty transport rides, has joined the Corporate Partnership Board of the International Transport Forum (ITF). Trucknet and the ITF will work together on transport decarbonisation, supply chain innovation and digitalisation.

Hanan Fridman, Trucknet Enterprise CEO:

Trucknet provides a digital platform that enables logistics and transport companies to reduce freight costs and save resources by arranging optimised shipments in all transport modes using artificial intelligence, business intelligence and machine learning. The Trucknet platform includes an online tool for operators to calculate the CO2 emissions of their fleet.

The ITF is an intergovernmental organisation with 63 member countries that facilitates global dialogue for better transport. It acts as a think tank for member governments and organises an Annual Summit of transport ministers. The Corporate Partnership Board (CPB) is the ITF's platform for engaging with the private sector and enriching global transport policy discussion with a business perspective.

Young Tae Kim, Secretary-General of the ITF, said:

"I welcome Trucknet as the latest member of our Corporate Partnership Board. Efficient but flexible freight transport is critical for making global supply chains more resilient and sustainable. Trucknet's cutting-edge technology helps avoid wasteful empty runs while giving freight forwarders additional options and reducing operators' costs. This is an important lever to reduce the emissions in hard-to-decarbonise transport modes like heavy road freight. Trucknet's frontline experience will help to inform the work of the ITF in this area. I look forward to working with Hanan Friedman and his team."



Hanan Friedman, CEO of Trucknet, said:

"It is an honour for Trucknet to join the Corporate Partnership Board and work together with concerned stakeholders from all over the world to ensure creating a path towards a sustainable global transport sector. We offer our technology for reducing heavy-duty vehicles from our roads as a stepping stone on the way to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050."



The members of the ITF Corporate Partnership Board are: AB InBev, Airbus, Allianz Partners, Alstom, Aramco, Argo AI, Arrival, AutoCrypt, Bosch, Cruise, ExxonMobil, Iberdrola, Kakaomobility, Michelin, NXP, PTV Group, RATP Group, Rolls Royce, Shell, Siemens, SNCF, SPEA Engineering, TIER Mobility, Trucknet, Total Energies, Toyota, Uber, Valeo, Voi, Volvo Cars and Volvo Group.

More information about the ITF Corporate Partnership Board at www.itf-oecd.org/CPB



ABOUT THE INTERNATIONAL TRANSPORT FORUM

Who we are

The International Transport Forum is an intergovernmental organisation with 62 member countries. It acts as a think tank for transport policy and organises the Annual Summit of transport ministers. ITF is the only global body that covers all transport modes. The ITF is administratively integrated with the OECD, yet politically autonomous.



What we do

ITF works for transport policies that improve peoples' lives. Our mission is to foster a deeper understanding of the role of transport in economic growth, environmental sustainability and social inclusion and to raise the public profile of transport policy.



How we do it

ITF organises global dialogue for better transport. We act as a platform for discussion and pre-negotiation of policy issues across all transport modes. We analyse trends, share knowledge and promote exchange among transport decision-makers and civil society. ITF's Annual Summit is the world's largest gathering of transport ministers and the leading global platform for dialogue on transport policy.



Learn more: www.itf-oecd.org

About Trucknet

Trucknet developed a cloud-based All-in-One platform based on artificial intelligence (AI), business intelligence (BI), and machine learning (ML) for efficient and digitalized management of supply chain and transport processes. It offers cross-company automatic matching based on location, with an easy and quick payment solution for the B2B market. The system includes an online tool for calculating carbon emissions.

Trucknet's platform enables transportation and logistics companies to significantly minimize empty rides, by automatically prioritizing available vehicles with other transport and logistics companies, thereby offering matching for empty trucks and available cargo.

Trucknet's solution enables full automation and optimization for road transport, for companies managing commercial vehicle fleets and for customers of logistics services. The system assists companies to significantly lower costs and improve efficiency and profitability through reduction of the number of empty trucks on the roads; air pollution and GHG emissions are reduced with less damage to the environment.

The company aims to establish a unique professional system in the area of shared transport. Trucknet's software platform interfaces with all leading work scheduling systems, TMS and leading telematics systems. Transport companies can improve and optimize vehicle fleet management and sharing of resources, by mutual use of digital documents (without the need to print). Trucknet has developed user-friendly interfaces for the driver and for the end customer offering complete connectivity, monitoring and transparency as well as providing solutions for payment through the system.

Trucknet operates in the international transportation and logistics market, which is valued at about $ 19.36 trillion. As of 2020, the company had approximately half a million trucks connected from some 4,000 companies.

Data from the world on empty trucks: in Europe 27% of trucks on the road run empty, in the United States 36% and in Asia 46%. Trucknet conducted a joint pilot project with the Renault Group during October 2020, in which a connection was made to Renault's bid system that tenders each work order. Through the system, contractors were identified on the basis of their location in relation to Renault's requests. The pilot proved that connection to Trucknet's platform led to improvement in the efficiency and profitability of logistics services by 17%. In addition, it brought savings of up to 115,000 euros in two weeks for 268 trips out of a total of 371 (68% success rate).

The results of the pilot demonstrated the platform's ability to improve efficiency and save transportation costs for logistics companies. This is due to the fact that the Trucknet platform adjusts shipping orders for (transport) contractors, based on their geographical proximity to the location of the cargo, thus, allowing them to submit lower price proposals and save costs.

The company, established in 2016 by CEO Mr. Hanan Friedman, employs about 40 people spread across offices around the world. Trucknet has signed agreements and pilot projects with leading companies in Israel and the world, including DSV, La Poste, DPD, ChronoPost, All Cargo, Israel Post and more.

For additional information, visit: https://trucknet.io/en/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1672822/Trucknet_Hanan_Fridman.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Trucknet Enterprise