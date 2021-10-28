The new resort comprises part of The Red Sea Project, one of the world's most ambitious regenerative projects, covering 28,000 square kilometers on Saudi Arabia's west coast, comprising 16 resorts, a marina and a championship 18-hole golf course. Foster + Partners will design the "Coral Bloom" concept for Shurayrah Island where SLS Red Sea will be located.

SLS Announces SLS Red Sea In Collaboration With The Red Sea Development Company In Q1, 2023 The new resort comprises part of The Red Sea Project, one of the world's most ambitious regenerative projects, covering 28,000 square kilometers on Saudi Arabia's west coast, comprising 16 resorts, a marina and a championship 18-hole golf course. Foster + Partners will design the "Coral Bloom" concept for Shurayrah Island where SLS Red Sea will be located.

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SLS Hotels & Residences, a brand from Ennismore, in collaboration with The Red Sea Development Company (TRSDC), which spearheads the development of The Red Sea Project, today announced SLS Red Sea will open its doors in Q1 2023. The project will bring 150 hotel rooms including 12 suites and 15 villas spanning over 800,000 square feet of single story accommodation. The property will feature expansive one, two, three and four bedroom Pool Villas each with ample space and the privacy afforded with one's own private swimming pool. Ennismore's top culinary and mixology experiences including Seabird, Fi'lia and Floating World will ensure this phenomenal new property speaks to the most discerning guests. The Ciel Spa, a state of the art fitness center and Altitude Pool along with a ballroom for special occasions and meeting rooms complete this distinguished offering.

Recreation & Wellness at SLS Red Sea

Chadi Farhat, SLS Brand COO & Head of Middle East & Asia Pacific states, "We are happy to announce SLS Red Sea in collaboration with John Pagano and his team at The Red Sea Development Company. We are excited to be working with architect Piero Lissoni again to deliver our signature SLS experience at this stunning property. We truly believe that once open, the property will be a highly sought-after destination for global travelers and locals alike with its exclusive spa, lounge and culinary concepts."

John Pagano, Group CEO, The Red Sea Development Company, "We are pleased to partner with Ennismore & Accor for the launch of these three prestigious brands, the Fairmont, Raffles and SLS. The Red Sea Project aims to deliver a unique barefoot luxury experience to our guests, and the name Accor has become synonymous with luxury the world over. We are proud to have these prestigious brands at the development and look forward to working together to set a new global benchmark in regenerative luxury tourism. This is truly a milestone moment for the brands, for TRSDC and for the Kingdom"

The property's opening and involvement in this exceptional new development is a testament to the SLS Hotels & Residences brand's long-standing experience in delivering unforgettable, experiential and timeless experiences.

The Red Sea Development Company has an uncompromising commitment to protect and enhance the natural, historical and cultural environments that will make this destination unique. Leading the global transition towards regenerative tourism, the project is going beyond sustainability to have a regenerative impact on not only the environment, but also on society and the economy too. 22 islands will be developed, leaving 75 percent of the islands untouched and only 1 percent of the entire destination will be developed. Nine islands will be designated as special conservation zones to protect the species that live and thrive there. Part of The Red Sea Project's regenerative approach will be achieved by exploring new technologies, such as 3D coral printing and coral farming processes to boost coral populations. Additionally, the project is investigating suitable carbon sequestration techniques to help reduce the overall carbon footprint, such as marine algae farms, expansion of seagrass and mangrove habitats and mechanical trees, as well as sustainable drinking water production technology.

Architectural design for the property is led by London based Foster + Partners who designed the "Coral Bloom" concept for the resort, which will be operated by 11 international hotel brands including SLS. Shurayrah Island forms the hub island of The Red Sea Project and is inspired by the island's natural state, with each of its hotels designed to give the impression that they have washed up on the beaches and nestled among the dunes like driftwood. The resorts on Shurayrah will be created using lightweight materials with a low thermal mass and manufactured offsite, meaning more energy efficient construction and less impact on the environment. Interior Design is being handled by Milan and New York based Lissoni + Partners.

This news comes on the heels of the recent opening of the first SLS property in the Middle East, SLS Dubai Hotel & Residences.

ABOUT SLS HOTELS & RESIDENCES

SLS is the home of an extraordinary experience coupled with a playful ambiance. Culinary artistry, theatrical interiors, subversive design touches and unexpected indulgences are at the heart of every SLS property. Collaborations with leading developers, architects, designers and chefs allow SLS to continue anticipating, innovating and shaping the future of luxury lifestyle living. With seven properties in Beverly Hills, Miami, Bahamas, Cancun, and Dubai, SLS is set to open two additional properties in Puerto Madero, Argentina and Scottsdale by 2023. Learn more at SLSHotels.com .

SLS is part of Ennismore, a creative hospitality company rooted in culture and community, with a global portfolio of entrepreneurial and founder-built brands with purpose at their heart. Ennismore is a joint- venture with Accor, formed in 2021. ennismore.com

ABOUT THE RED SEA DEVELOPMENT COMPANY

The Red Sea Development Company (TRSDC) was incorporated as a standalone entity on 10th May 2018, to spearhead the development of The Red Sea Project, and is wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia. TRSDC is also developing a second luxury destination on the Red Sea coast, AMAALA, that will create a unique tourism destination where people and nature thrive in harmony.

The Red Sea Project is one of the world's most ambitious regenerative projects, covering 28,000 square kilometers on Saudi's west coast, the destination will offer a new type of barefoot luxury experience for visitors from around the world.

The destination will be developed to the highest standards of sustainability. Including an archipelago of more than 90 untouched natural islands, as well as dormant volcanoes, desert, mountains and cultural sites, the project will deliver new levels of service excellence, using technology to enable a seamless personalized experience that will position Saudi Arabia on the global tourism map.

