Skanska: Nine month report, January-September 2021

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Highlights according to segment reporting

Revenue amounted to SEK 103.2 billion (114.6); adjusted for currency effects revenue decreased 6 percent.

Operating income amounted to SEK 6.2 billion (5.3); adjusted for currency effects operating income increased 21 percent.

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 12.35 (10.09).

Operating cash flow from operations amounted to SEK 1.7 billion (4.9), according to IFRS.

Adjusted interest-bearing net receivables(+)/net debt(–) totaled SEK 15.0 billion ( June 30, 2021 : 13.9), according to IFRS.

Order bookings in Construction amounted to SEK 111.3 billion (110.0); adjusted for currency effects order bookings increased 6 percent. The order backlog amounted to SEK 197.6 billion ( June 30, 2021 : 201.3).

Operating income in Construction amounted to SEK 3.4 billion (2.4), representing an operating margin of 3.6 percent (2.3).

Operating income in Project Development amounted to SEK 3.1 billion (3.3).

Return on capital employed in Project Development was 12.1 percent (11.0).

Return on equity was 26.0 percent (17.8).

This report will also be presented via a telephone conference and a webcast at 10:00 CET on October 28, 2021.

The telephone conference will be webcasted live at www.skanska.com/investors, where a recording of the conference will also be available later.

To participate in the telephone conference, please dial +46 8 505 583 68 (direct), or +44 333 300 9268 (direct), or +1 6319131422 and PIN: 48315115#

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com/investors.

This is information that Skanska AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the Senior Vice President Investor Relations set out below, at 07:30 CET on October 28, 2021.

For further information, please contact:

Magnus Persson, Executive Vice President and CFO, Skanska AB, tel +46 10 448 8900

André Löfgren, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations, Skanska AB, tel +46 10 448 1363

Karolina Cederhage, Senior Vice President, Communications, Skanska AB, tel +46 10 448 0880

Jacob Birkeland, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs, Skanska AB, tel +46 10 449 1957

