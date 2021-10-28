Screen Time Too High? Take A Look at Rohto® Cooling Eye Drops

HORSHAM, Pa., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent study1 found that Digital Eye Strain, caused by prolonged use of digital devices, affects over 50% of people. With the rate of remote workers and digital screen time at an all-time high, eye health is understandably one of the rising trends in the self-care movement.

‘Get Every Drop Out of Life’ with Rohto® Cooling Eye Drops

According to the American Optometric Association2, one of the most common symptoms of Digital Eye Strain (DES) is dryness. If you stare at a computer screen all day, binge-watch shows, or play video games for long periods of time—then dry eye issues may be a part of your daily life.

Rohto® Cooling Eye Drops offers two unique products designed to relieve the dry eye symptoms of DES. Rohto® Digi Eye® and Dry Aid® are where self-care meets self-expression.

Rohto® Digi Eye® gives your eyes a Digi Break™ by relieving dryness and redness, soothing eyes for up to 8 hours. If you need an Advanced Dry Eye Treatment, Rohto® Dry Aid® with Liquid Shield™ Technology restores moisture and soothes dry eyes for up to 12 hours. Both proprietary formulas create an instant cooling sensation in the eyes, so you can feel them working.

"We believe our proven formulas truly help those who are impacted by eye issues. As our world becomes more and more focused on digital screens, the effects of Digital Eye Strain are bound to happen. Rohto® Digi Eye® and Rohto® Dry Aid® are two products that not only soothe but also help protect your eyes so you can keep pursuing your vision." — Allison Sanders, Senior Brand Manager.

Don't let DES impact your productivity and vision. 'Get Every Drop Out of Life' with Rohto® Cooling Eye Drops at your nearest Walgreens, CVS, Rite Aid, Walmart, Target, or Amazon.

About Rohto® Cooling Eye Drops Rohto® has relieved eye symptoms for people around the globe for over 110 years. Our mission is simple: to provide fast-acting relief and soothing comfort for red, dry, and irritated eyes through our innovative formulas. For more information about Rohto® Cooling Eye Drops, visit www.rohtoeyedrops.com or join Rohto® on Instagram and Facebook.

