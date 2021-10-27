Rezilient Health Announces Digital-Health Influencer and FINN Global Health Chair Gil Bashe to Join as Strategic Advisor Bashe is a Long-Standing Advocate for Greater Use of Technology to Ensure Access and Shift Patients from Bystanders to Partners in Care Delivery

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rezilient Health (Rezilient), a leader in cloud-based, telehealth and remote-care technologies, announced today that Gil Bashe , Global Health Chair, FINN Partners, is joining its corporate strategic advisory board to support the company's communication efforts. With an established track record as a champion for health innovation services and technologies that improve people's health and support easier access to care, Bashe will advise Rezilient executives on their public health, partnership and brand-building efforts.

Gil Bashe, Managing Partner, Chair Global Health for FINN Partners, has joined Rezilient Health as a key advisor.

Rezilient is building an entirely new, distributed primary care delivery model. Their proprietary video platform and connected digital devices allow the doctor to beam remotely onto large screens at any one of their CloudClinics, where expert nursing care assists onsite during the patient appointment. This allows doctors to perform the entire primary care exam in underserved communities, saving patients precious time in travel and waiting.

Rezilient was among the cohort of 10 companies selected by Melinda French Gates' Pivotal Ventures and TechStars to participate in the fund's inaugural Future of Longevity Accelerator , which supports startups building products and services for the unmet needs of older adults and their caregivers.

"We're beyond thrilled that Gil has seen the value in our mission and has agreed to join our advisory team. Rezilient believes in the power of primary care to improve health outcomes, so we have a bold vision to create a more accessible healthcare delivery model," said Sar Ruddenklau, Head of Communications at Rezilient Health. "Gil, who is long known for communicating the importance of primary care medicine in tackling and preventing non-communicable illnesses, offers us the experience and strategic thinking we need to amplify our message."

"Rezilient is a bold, long-awaited response to patients' needs that engages them as full partners in their medical care – not objects of care that are left to sit and wonder in waiting rooms," said Gil Bashe. "Remote technologies that mobilize multi-specialty care – whether through devices or CloudClinics where people work, live and shop – are the cutting edge of how we live and gain access to timely exams, diagnostics and medical procedures. That is where Rezilient are making their contribution to care by way of cloud-based technologies that provide immediacy and privacy."

Bashe's almost 40-year career is rooted in healthcare. He was a health products trade association lobbyist, then launched a successful health PR agency and was the first global Practice Director of the Hill and Knowlton Health and Pharmaceutical Practice. He was a leader in WPP Group's integrated marketing agency CommonHealth and later served as operating CEO and limited partner for private-equity firm GTCR, where he led acquisition efforts targeting health marketing and communications firms. He joined FINN in 2015 to launch its Global Health Practice and, together with colleagues, champions one of the world's most admired integrated health communication communities.

All options that Bashe receives in his new role will be donated to the Catskill Mountain Foundation , a not-for-profit association that harnesses the arts to provide greater employment and education opportunities to communities in Greene County, New York. Bashe supports the Foundation as a role model in community activism as a pathway to reduce poverty that often leads to despair, disease and needless death.

About Rezilient Health

Rezilient Health, co-founded by ENT Danish Nagda, MD, and tech leader Jeff Gamble, PhD., is creating the world's first medical care system where primary and multi-specialty care is provided close to where people work, live, and shop. Using its proprietary video platform and connected digital devices in CloudClinics, Rezilient's doctors "beam" onto video screens while expert nursing care assists onsite during the patient appointment. Rezilient is also pioneering specialist care using diagnostic robotics. The company has been recognized as an ANA Avatar XPRIZE finalist and is a portfolio company of the Techstars Future of Longevity program, which was funded by Melinda French Gates' Pivotal Ventures.

MEDIA CONTACT:

FOR REZILIENT HEALTH

Sar Ruddenklau, Head of Communications

sruddenklau@rezilienthealth.com

CELL: +1 206-465-1910

Rezilient

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rezilient Health