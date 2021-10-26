Web Summit Selected as Digital Platform Provider for CES 2022

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CES 2022 will return to Las Vegas for an in-person and digital event from Jan. 5-8, 2022. Today the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® announced it has selected Web Summit as the digital platform provider for CES® 2022 . Web Summit's event operating system, Summit Engine, is a cloud-based platform, built to support events with both in-person and digital audiences.

"For CES 2022, we sought a platform that would benefit both in-person and digital attendees," said Jean Foster, senior vice president of marketing and communications, CTA. "Working with an innovative and unique company like Web Summit allows CES to, once again, reimagine how we convene and collaborate as an industry."

Exhibitors and attendees from across the globe will connect and experience the latest product launches and thought-provoking content. Those participating in person will use Summit Engine, Web Summit's proprietary event operating system, to plan their CES schedule and connect with other participants. Digital audiences will have the opportunity to share the excitement of the in-person event by accessing live keynotes, viewing select conference sessions and connecting with exhibitors and other attendees.

"We're delighted to be chosen by CTA as their digital platform provider for CES 2022, and we understand what large scale, complex events like these demand," said Paddy Cosgrave, co-founder and CEO at Web Summit. "We've been quietly building our software, Summit Engine, for nearly a decade to augment our physical events so moving them fully online during the pandemic was easy for us."

Exhibitors with a physical presence in Las Vegas can expand their reach to CES digital participants with this creative platform to showcase their product launches and thought leadership. For all attendees, networking and on-demand content will be available through the end of January. Registration to attend CES 2022 digitally will open in December.

Owned and produced by CTA, CES 2022 will convene the tech industry in person and digitally, Wednesday, Jan. 5 to Saturday, Jan. 8, with Media Days taking place Monday, Jan. 3 to Tuesday, Jan. 4. Global audiences will have access to major brands and startups, as well as the world's most-influential leaders and industry advocates. For over 50 years, CES has been the global stage for innovation, and CES 2022 will provide an opportunity for companies from around the world, both large and small, to launch products, build brands and form partnerships. Registration is now open for industry and media attendees. Visit CES.tech for all CES 2022 updates, including health protocols and the media page for all press resources.

About CES:

CES® is the most influential tech event in the world – the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators. This is where the world's biggest brands do business and meet new partners, and the sharpest innovators hit the stage. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, CES features every aspect of the tech sector. CES 2022 will take place in person in Las Vegas, and digitally, Jan. 5-8, 2022. Learn more at CES.tech and follow CES on social .



About Consumer Technology Association:

As North America's largest technology trade association, CTA® is the tech sector. Our members are the world's leading innovators – from startups to global brands – helping support more than 18 million American jobs. CTA owns and produces CES® – the most influential tech event in the world. Find us at CTA.tech . Follow us @CTAtech .

About Web Summit:

Web Summit is one of the world's largest technology events, connecting people and ideas that change the world. Web Summit events have gathered half a million people across Web Summit in Lisbon, Collision in North America, and RISE in Asia since its beginnings as a 150-person conference in Dublin in 2009.

Our mission has been to create software that improves conferences and enables meaningful connections between the CEOs, founders, investors, media, politicians and cultural figureheads who are reshaping the world.

