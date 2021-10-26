Target Reveals First Look at Early Black Friday Savings, Kicking Off Oct. 31 - Beginning Oct. 31, Target is introducing week-long Holiday Best deals, offering Black Friday savings all season long

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) today announced the kickoff to early Black Friday savings with week-long Holiday Best deals starting Oct. 31, helping guests save early and all season long. To give holiday shoppers added confidence, whenever guests see a deal advertised as "Holiday Best" at Target, they can rest easy knowing they are getting the retailer's best planned price of the season.

"We know many of our guests are looking to shop early this season, and that value is incredibly important to them, especially during this time of year," said Christina Hennington, executive vice president and chief growth officer, Target. "That's why we're introducing our week-long Holiday Best deals, giving guests confidence they're getting great value, and making the deals available online and in stores so guests can shop however is most convenient for them."

Week-long Holiday Best Deals Begin Oct. 31

Every Sunday starting Oct. 31, Target will unveil new week-long Holiday Best deals, available to shop in stores, online and via the retailer's industry-leading same-day services like Order Pickup and Drive Up. Guests can expect offers on hundreds of top gifts across electronics, toys, kitchen appliances, floorcare, apparel, beauty and more. See below for a preview of the first week of Holiday Best deals, available Oct. 31-Nov. 6:

To celebrate the kickoff to early Black Friday savings, from Nov. 4-6, Target will add even more new Holiday Best deals including:

If a Holiday Best deal price does happen to go lower later in the season, Target's enhanced Holiday Price Match Guarantee allows guests to price match items at Target through Dec. 24. Additionally, Target will continue to match select competitors' pricing within 14 days of purchase. Learn more here.

For the latest on Target's holiday deals, including surprise one-day Holiday Best offers throughout the season, visit Target.com and the Target App.

See Target's latest update here for a look at all the ways the retailer is making it easier for guests to shop deals and more this holiday season. And, for a closer look at Target's holiday plans, visit the holiday press hub on A Bullseye View.

