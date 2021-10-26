Alpine Power Systems Becomes Recertified in Three ISO Standards

DETROIT, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpine Power Systems is proud to announce that their corporate office has been recertified in three different ISO Standards including ISO 9001:2015 Quality, ISO 14001:2015 Environmental, and ISO 45001:2018 Health & Safety.

ISO 9001:2015 is the most recent Quality Management System (QMS) standard that requires an organization to meet its own requirements and those of its customers and regulators.

ISO 14001:2015 is a series of Environmental Management Standards providing a framework for companies that want to systematize and improve their environmental management efforts. Alpine is one of the only non-manufacturers in their industry to achieve this prestigious environmental standard.

ISO 45001:2018 is a globally recognized occupational health and safety standard developed to help organizations improve employee safety, reduce workplace risks, and create safer working conditions. Alpine is one of the first companies in the critical power & motive power industry to achieve this certification.

Eric Light, Alpine's Chief Financial Officer says, "We are very proud to have achieved recertification of our three ISO Certifications. Becoming recertified was a rigorous and in-depth process, requiring the participation of our entire organization. This achievement represents a third-party validation of Alpine's longstanding commitment to quality processes, reducing environmental impact, and the health and safety of our associates."

Alpine Corporate's ISO recertifications became effective on October 20th, 2021, and was issued by World Certification Services, a highly respected registrar providing certification services for Quality, Environmental, and Safety Management Systems.

Maintaining Alpine's Certifications require comprehensive audits by their internal team and validation by a third-party certifying body to ensure compliance with these standards.

About Alpine Power Systems

Alpine Power Systems, established in 1963, is an independent B2B global solution provider specializing in motive power, telecom, cable, and critical power solutions. Alpine has expanded operations to become one of the largest independent organizations in our industry. Alpine is a dynamic and growing company supplying numerous Fortune 1000 companies. Alpine Power Systems is ISO 9001:2015 Quality & 14001:2015 Environmental, and 45001:2018 Health & Safety, Certified.

