COPILOT Chief Operating Officer Charles A. Stevens Moderates Patient Access Panel at the Association for Value Based Cancer Care (AVBCC) Summit

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Charles A. Stevens, JD, MBA, Chief Operating Officer of COPILOT Provider Support Services, a market leading provider of technologically advanced healthcare access solutions, moderated a panel focused on patient connectivity in the oncology reimbursement support services market.

In addition to Stevens, the panel consisted of three industry leading experts in oncology patient support services, reimbursement and payer policy. Panelists included John Hennessy, Principal at Valuate, an Entrée Health company, Susan Raiola the President of Realendpoints and Kelly Franchetti, RN, CCRN, CEN, the SVP of Global Patient Insights & Strategy at Yprime. The panel discussed topics of interest to the oncology provider, patient consumer and patient care-partner communities, such as the impact that COVID has had on patient access, telehealth, future digital enhancements within reimbursement HUBs and copay accumulators & maximizers.

Of the panel, Stevens said, "The AVBCC has quickly become the premier oncology meeting in the Nation, attracting all key stakeholder groups in the oncology community. It is an incredible honor to be invited to be part of the AVBCC Faculty." The AVBCC is hosted by Burt Zweigenhaft, the organization's founder of AVBCC and was attended by a live and virtual audience of over 1,200 industry leaders, life-science companies, oncology healthcare professionals, payers and patients. The panel took place on November 14, 2021.

Panel moderator and CoPilot's Chief Operating Officer Chuck Stevens, added, "The world of access to oncology medications is rapidly changing based on the amount of treatment options and advancements in immunotherapy. Payer scrutiny and the imposition of added authorization hurdles can make access to treatment more difficult for patients." Stevens, who has been responsible for developing pricing and reimbursement strategies for oncology products and served on a manufacturer consortium that led to the expansion of CMS accepted oncology compendia, went on saying, "Co-pay accumulators, maximizers and drug exclusion lists are some of the new obstacles that are being used by payers and PBMs. Oncology reimbursement HUBs are a critical support service to help stakeholders navigate the everchanging access landscape."

CoPilot Provider Support Services is a customized supplier of provider and patient focused reimbursement programs (HUBs). CoPilot utilizes a proprietary, industry leading technology platform that ensures that bio-pharmaceutical clients receive accurate real world data, intelligence and program information. Learn more at www.cmcopilot.com or contact Jennifer Garcia at jgarcia@cmcopilot.com.

