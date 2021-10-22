Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Notification of Sources of Distribution

DENVER, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 22, 2021, the Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE: EDF) (the "Fund"), a closed-end fund, will pay a monthly distribution on its common stock of $0.07 per share to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 12, 2021. The Fund, acting in accordance with an exemptive order received from the Securities and Exchange Commission and with approval of its Board of Trustees, adopted a managed distribution policy under which the Fund may utilize capital gains, where applicable, as part of regular monthly cash distributions to its shareholders. This policy gives the Fund greater flexibility to realize capital gains and to distribute those gains to shareholders.

The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of the current distribution and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year-to-date from the sources indicated in the table. In addition, the table shows the percentages of the total distribution amount per share attributable to (i) net investment income, (ii) net realized short-term capital gain, (iii) net realized long-term capital gain and (iv) return of capital or other capital source. These percentages are disclosed for the current distribution as well as the fiscal year-to-date cumulative distribution amount per share for the Fund.

Current Distribution from:





Per Share ($) % Net Investment Income 0.0683 97.57% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains 0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains 0.0000 0.00% Return of Capital or other Capital Source 0.0017 2.43% Total (per common share) 0.0700 100.00%





Fiscal Year-to-Date Cumulative



Distributions from1:





Per Share ($) % Net Investment Income 0.6856 83.61% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains 0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains 0.0000 0.00% Return of Capital or other Capital Source 0.1344 16.39% Total (per common share) 0.8200 100.00%

Shareholders should not draw any conclusions about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of the Fund's managed distribution policy.

The Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its net income and net realized capital gains, therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in the Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect the Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with 'yield' or 'income'. When distributions exceed total return performance, the difference will reduce the Fund's net asset value per share.

The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this 19(a) Notice are only estimates, may change over time and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

Presented below are return figures, based on the change in the Fund's Net Asset Value per share ("NAV"), compared to the annualized distribution rate for this current distribution as a percentage of the NAV on the last day of the month prior to distribution declaration date.

Fund Performance & Distribution Information

Annualized Distribution Rate as a Percentage of NAV^ 12.19% Cumulative Distribution Rate as a Percentage of NAV* 11.90% Cumulative Total Return as a Percentage of NAV** 8.71% Average Annual Total Return*** 1.43%

^ Based on the Fund's NAV as of September 30, 2021 and the October 22, 2021 distribution.

*Based on the Fund's NAV as of September 30, 2021 and includes distributions through October 22, 2021.

** Cumulative Total Return is the percentage change in the Fund's NAV including distributions paid and assuming reinvestment of these distributions at NAV for the period December 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

***Average Annual Total Return represents the compound average of the Annual NAV Total Returns of the Fund for the five year period ending September 30, 2021. Annual NAV Total Return is the percentage change in the Fund's NAV over a year including distributions paid and assuming reinvestment of these distributions at NAV.

While the NAV performance may be indicative of the Fund's investment performance, it does not measure the value of a shareholder's investment in the Fund. The value of a shareholder's investment in the Fund is determined by the Fund's market price, which is based on the supply and demand for the Fund's shares in the open market.

The Fund's Board of Trustees reviews the amount of any distributions made pursuant to the Fund's distribution policy and considers the income earned and capital gain realized by the Fund, as well as the Fund's available capital. The Board of Trustees will continue to monitor the Fund's distribution level, taking into consideration, among other things, the Fund's net asset value and market conditions. The Fund's distribution policy is subject to modification, suspension or termination by the Board of Trustees at any time, which could have an adverse effect on the market price of the Fund's shares. The distribution rate should not be considered the dividend yield or total return on an investment in the Fund.

1 The Fund's fiscal year is December 1 to November 30. Information shown is for the period beginning December 1, 2020.

