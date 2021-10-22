RYU Enters into Exclusive Marketing Partnership with the Wall Trainer

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - RYU Apparel Inc. (TSXV: RYU) (OTCQB: RYPPF) (FWB: RYAA) ("RYU" or the "Company"), creator of award-winning urban athletic apparel, is excited to announce an exclusive marketing partnership with The Wall Trainer, makers of a zero-footprint total body workout machine that combines Resistance-Technology™ with world-class video workouts.

As part of their new "Movement Matters" brand campaign, RYU will provide training gear for up to 250 Wall Trainer social media influencers, consisting of a workout top, workout bottom, and t-shirt. These influencers will become part of the RYU affiliate network where they will have access to exclusive offers for their followers, extending RYU's brand presence.

Under the partnership agreement, RYU will also design and produce exclusive Wall Trainer-branded apparel for release in 2022. This rollout supports RYU's strategy to increase the speed and frequency of product newness to consumers, and follows other successful product collaborations including an exclusive collection for the NFL Alumni Academy and specially-branded uniforms for the Canadian Olympic skateboarding team.

NFL Alumni Academy Athlete in RYU (CNW Group/RYU Apparel Inc.)

According to a poll conducted by Tomoson, businesses are making $6.50 for every $1 spent on influencer marketing, and Influencer Marketing Hub projects the influencer marketing industry to reach $13.8 billion by the end of 2021. This collaboration with The Wall Trainer and its network of influencers will drive brand awareness for both organizations.

"The Wall Trainer makes fitness accessible to everyone, so it's an organic brand alliance that supports our company's four-pillar growth strategy." said CEO Cesare Fazari

The Wall Trainer CEO, Scott Anderson, added, "We're impressed with what RYU created for the NFL Academy and Canadian Olympic team, so we're excited to collaborate with them on The Wall Trainer-branded apparel. We also look forward to expanding our collective brand presence with an influencer campaign."

The Wall Trainer was represented by WaV Sports & Entertainment in the transaction. Brian Klaasmeyer, CEO of WaV Sports, said, "After working with Cesare and his team at RYU with the NFL Alumni Academy, I knew the two brands were closely aligned in their missions. These brands have come together in perfect partnership that will drive sales for both companies. I am excited to see where this collaboration goes."

The Wall Trainer joins other key RYU partners brokered by WaV Sports & Entertainment, including Noble Biomaterials, Polartec, Nylstar, and others.

About RYU Apparel

RYU Apparel (TSXV:RYU, OTCQB:RYPPF), or Respect Your Universe, is an award winning urban athletic apparel and accessories brand engineered for the fitness, performance and lifestyle of the athletic man and woman. Designed without compromise for fit, comfort, and durability, RYU exists to facilitate optimal human performance. For more information, please visit the RYU website at: http://ryu.com.

About WaV Sports and Entertainment LLC

WaV Sports & Entertainment is a global sports marketing firm that specializes in sports property representation, brand side representation, and the management and production of unique sporting and entertainment events. WaV exclusively represents, manages and operates the NFL Alumni Academy and various other NFL Alumni initiatives such as their youth educational programming known as the Pro Day Experience. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.WaVsports.com.

