Mutual of America Financial Group Names Tara Favors as EVP and Chief Human Resources Officer

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mutual of America Financial Group, which specializes in providing retirement and investment services to organizations and individuals, is pleased to introduce Tara Favors as Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. As a member of the executive team, she will report to John R. Greed, Chairman, President and CEO.

Tara Favors

In this role, Favors will be responsible for all aspects of human resources strategy for the company, which has more than 1,100 employees nationwide. This includes talent acquisition, development and retention; diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI); organizational learning; compensation programs; employee benefits; and the development of a hybrid employee work policy. She will work closely with the Executive Committee to implement the company's transformational business initiatives and update its long-term strategic plan.

Favors has more than 20 years of experience in human resources leadership roles in financial services and other sectors. Most recently, she was Vice President of Human Resources for the Global Merchant and Network Services business of American Express, where she led a global team that provided strategic human resources support to approximately 4,000 employees. Previously, she also worked at Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank, where she held a wide range of leadership roles across human resources.

"I am excited to join Mutual of America, an organization with a strong employee culture and unwavering commitment to its clients," said Favors. "I look forward to working with the Executive Committee to ensure we are attracting, retaining and developing our talent for today and the years to come."

"Mutual of America's culture of caring starts with our own employees," said Greed. "Tara's track record of effective leadership; expertise in talent acquisition and management; and commitment to building a diverse, inclusive and exceptional workforce uniquely positions her to provide valuable support to our employees and contribute to our Company's long-term success."

Favors earned a BA in Psychology from Syracuse University and an MS in Human Resources from The New School University. She has also served on several nonprofit boards in the fields of education and health care.

