MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. Reports Earnings For Third Quarter 2021

ATLANTA, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. ("MetroCity" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MCBS), holding company for Metro City Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $16.9 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021, compared to $14.4 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021, and $9.4 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Company reported net income of $44.3 million, or $1.71 per diluted share, compared to $26.9 million, or $1.05 per diluted share, for the same period in 2020.
Third Quarter 2021 Highlights:
- Annualized return on average assets was 2.61%, compared to 2.53% for the second quarter of 2021 and 2.20% for the third quarter of 2020.
- Annualized return on average equity was 25.23%, compared to 22.51% for the second quarter of 2021 and 16.22% for the third quarter of 2020.
- Efficiency ratio of 34.8%, compared to 36.2% for the second quarter of 2021 and 42.5% for the third quarter of 2020.
- Total assets increased by $232.4 million, or 9.2%, to $2.75 billion from the previous quarter.
- Total loans increased by $269.9 million, or 12.9%, to $2.36 billion from the previous quarter.
- Total deposits increased by $137.0 million, or 6.9%, to $2.11 billion from the previous quarter.
- Net interest margin was 4.57%, compared to 4.60% for the second quarter of 2021 and 3.97% for the third quarter of 2020.
Results of Operations
Net Income
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Noninterest Income
Noninterest Expense
Income Tax Expense
Balance Sheet
Total Assets
Loans
Deposits
Asset Quality
COVID-19
About MetroCity Bankshares, Inc.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release regarding future events and our expectations and beliefs about our future financial performance and financial condition, as well as trends in our business and markets, including statements regarding the potential effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and related variants on our business and financial results and conditions, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of, and subject to the protections of, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical in nature and may be identified by references to a future period or periods of by the use of the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "outlook," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." The forward-looking statements in this press release should not be relied on because they are based on current information and on assumptions that we make about future events and circumstances that are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond our control. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, and other factors, our actual financial results in the future could differ, possibly materially, from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release and could cause us to make changes to our future plans. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to: general business and economic conditions, particularly those affecting the financial services; the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and related variants on the Company's assets, business, cash flows, financial condition, liquidity, prospects and results of operations; potential increases in the provision for loan losses resulting from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and related variants; changes in the interest rate environment, including changes to the federal funds rate; competition in our markets that may result in increased funding costs or reduced earning assets yields, thus reducing margins and net interest income; interest rate fluctuations, which could have an adverse effect on the Company's profitability; legislation or regulatory changes which could adversely affect the ability of the consolidated Company to conduct business combinations or new operations, including changes to statutes, regulations or regulatory policies or practices as a result of, or in response to, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and related variants; changes in tax laws; and adverse results from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions, including as a result of the Company's participation in and execution of government programs related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and related variants. Therefore, the Company can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties to which our business and future financial performance are subject is contained in the sections titled "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and in other documents that we file with the SEC from time to time, which are available on the SEC's website, http://www.sec.gov. In addition, our actual financial results in the future may differ from those currently expected due to additional risks and uncertainties of which we are not currently aware or which we do not currently view as, but in the future may become, material to our business or operating results. Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or to make predictions based solely on historical financial performance. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements, express or implied, included in this press release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.
Contacts
Farid Tan
Lucas Stewart
President
Chief Financial Officer
770-455-4978
678-580-6414
METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.
As of and for the Three Months Ended
As of and for the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
2021
2020
Selected income statement data:
Interest income
$
29,324
$
25,888
$
22,672
$
19,839
$
18,131
$
77,884
$
57,770
Interest expense
1,135
1,063
1,138
1,411
2,192
3,336
10,078
Net interest income
28,189
24,825
21,534
18,428
15,939
74,548
47,962
Provision for loan losses
2,579
2,205
1,599
956
1,450
6,383
2,511
Noninterest income
9,532
8,594
8,186
6,138
7,964
26,312
21,073
Noninterest expense
13,111
12,093
10,708
11,077
10,150
35,912
30,023
Income tax expense
5,149
4,728
4,432
3,079
2,918
14,309
9,291
Net income
16,882
14,393
12,981
9,454
9,385
44,256
26,940
Per share data:
Basic income per share
$
0.66
$
0.56
$
0.51
$
0.37
$
0.37
$
1.73
$
1.05
Diluted income per share
$
0.66
$
0.56
$
0.50
$
0.37
$
0.36
$
1.71
$
1.05
Dividends per share
$
0.12
$
0.10
$
0.10
$
0.09
$
0.09
$
0.32
$
0.31
Book value per share (at period end)
$
10.84
$
10.33
$
9.95
$
9.54
$
9.23
$
10.84
$
9.23
Shares of common stock outstanding
25,465,236
25,578,668
25,674,573
25,674,573
25,674,067
25,465,236
25,674,067
Weighted average diluted shares
25,729,043
25,833,328
25,881,827
25,870,885
25,858,741
25,805,480
25,774,500
Performance ratios:
Return on average assets
2.61
%
2.53
%
2.62
%
2.14
%
2.20
%
2.59
%
2.17
%
Return on average equity
25.23
22.51
21.35
15.78
16.22
23.09
16.10
Dividend payout ratio
18.24
17.95
19.91
24.60
24.78
18.64
29.62
Yield on total loans
5.16
5.21
5.20
5.14
5.05
5.19
5.60
Yield on average earning assets
4.75
4.79
4.85
4.80
4.51
4.79
4.95
Cost of average interest bearing liabilities
0.28
0.31
0.38
0.56
0.91
0.32
1.35
Cost of deposits
0.28
0.29
0.36
0.55
0.94
0.30
1.41
Net interest margin
4.57
4.60
4.60
4.46
3.97
4.59
4.08
Efficiency ratio(1)
34.76
36.19
36.03
45.09
42.46
35.61
43.66
Asset quality data (at period end):
Net charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans held for investment
0.00
%
0.02
%
0.00
%
0.04
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
Nonperforming assets to gross loans and OREO
0.55
0.67
0.84
1.03
1.19
0.55
1.19
ALL to nonperforming loans
189.44
147.82
98.33
77.40
54.24
189.44
54.24
ALL to loans held for investment
0.69
0.66
0.63
0.62
0.64
0.69
0.64
Balance sheet and capital ratios:
Gross loans held for investment to deposits
112.15
%
106.31
%
107.33
%
110.48
%
109.50
%
112.15
%
109.50
%
Noninterest bearing deposits to deposits
30.32
31.30
31.28
31.28
34.44
30.32
34.44
Common equity to assets
10.04
10.50
11.85
12.90
13.63
10.04
13.63
Leverage ratio
10.34
11.14
12.23
13.44
13.44
10.34
13.44
Common equity tier 1 ratio
16.64
17.75
18.97
20.00
21.09
16.64
21.09
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
16.64
17.75
18.97
20.00
21.09
16.64
21.09
Total risk-based capital ratio
17.67
18.72
19.88
20.86
21.96
17.67
21.96
Mortgage and SBA loan data:
Mortgage loans serviced for others
$
669,358
$
746,660
$
856,432
$
961,670
$
1,063,500
$
669,358
$
1,063,500
Mortgage loan production
368,790
326,507
263,698
194,951
120,337
958,995
289,263
Mortgage loan sales
—
—
—
—
—
—
92,737
SBA loans serviced for others
549,818
549,238
521,182
507,442
500,047
549,818
500,047
SBA loan production
85,265
67,376
80,466
34,631
52,742
233,107
211,088
SBA loan sales
37,984
34,158
22,399
25,505
37,923
94,541
103,128
(1) Represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income.
METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.
As of the Quarter Ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
250,995
$
309,289
$
169,775
$
140,744
$
109,263
Federal funds sold
2,294
4,644
4,444
9,944
17,268
Cash and cash equivalents
253,289
313,933
174,219
150,688
126,531
Securities purchased under agreements to resell
—
—
—
—
40,000
Securities available for sale (at fair value)
16,507
16,722
18,739
18,117
18,204
Equity securities
993
—
—
—
—
Loans
2,361,705
2,091,767
1,866,785
1,630,344
1,459,899
Allowance for loan losses
(16,445)
(13,860)
(11,735)
(10,135)
(9,339)
Loans less allowance for loan losses
2,345,260
2,077,907
1,855,050
1,620,209
1,450,560
Loans held for sale
—
—
—
—
—
Accrued interest receivable
10,737
10,668
10,515
10,671
7,999
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
12,201
8,451
3,951
6,147
5,723
Premises and equipment, net
13,302
13,557
13,663
13,854
14,083
Operating lease right-of-use asset
9,672
10,078
10,483
10,348
10,786
Foreclosed real estate, net
4,374
4,656
3,844
3,844
282
SBA servicing asset, net
10,916
11,155
10,535
9,643
10,173
Mortgage servicing asset, net
8,593
9,529
11,722
12,991
14,599
Bank owned life insurance
59,061
36,263
36,033
35,806
35,578
Other assets
5,323
4,921
5,606
5,171
5,355
Total assets
$
2,750,228
$
2,517,840
$
2,154,360
$
1,897,489
$
1,739,873
LIABILITIES
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
640,312
$
618,054
$
546,164
$
462,909
$
460,679
Interest-bearing deposits
1,471,515
1,356,777
1,199,756
1,016,980
877,112
Total deposits
2,111,827
1,974,831
1,745,920
1,479,889
1,337,791
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
300,000
200,000
80,000
110,000
100,000
Other borrowings
468
474
479
483
491
Operating lease liability
10,241
10,648
11,048
10,910
11,342
Accrued interest payable
208
202
206
222
310
Other liabilities
51,330
67,431
61,332
51,154
52,843
Total liabilities
$
2,474,074
$
2,253,586
$
1,898,985
$
1,652,658
$
1,502,777
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred stock
—
—
—
—
—
Common stock
255
256
257
257
257
Additional paid-in capital
51,181
52,924
55,977
55,674
55,098
Retained earnings
224,711
210,910
199,102
188,705
181,576
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
7
164
39
195
165
Total shareholders' equity
276,154
264,254
255,375
244,831
237,096
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
2,750,228
$
2,517,840
$
2,154,360
$
1,897,489
$
1,739,873
METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
2021
2020
Interest and dividend income:
Loans, including Fees
$
29,127
$
25,728
$
22,500
$
19,658
$
17,880
$
77,355
$
56,214
Other investment income
196
159
170
164
187
525
1,265
Federal funds sold
1
1
2
17
64
4
291
Total interest income
29,324
25,888
22,672
19,839
18,131
77,884
57,770
Interest expense:
Deposits
968
919
992
1,262
2,046
2,879
9,656
FHLB advances and other borrowings
167
144
146
149
146
457
422
Total interest expense
1,135
1,063
1,138
1,411
2,192
3,336
10,078
Net interest income
28,189
24,825
21,534
18,428
15,939
74,548
47,692
Provision for loan losses
2,579
2,205
1,599
956
1,450
6,383
2,511
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
25,610
22,620
19,935
17,472
14,489
68,165
45,181
Noninterest income:
Service charges on deposit accounts
446
411
373
350
309
1,230
962
Other service charges, commissions and fees
4,147
3,877
3,398
3,223
2,076
11,422
5,322
Gain on sale of residential mortgage loans
—
—
—
—
—
—
2,529
Mortgage servicing income, net
132
(957)
166
(82)
235
(659)
1,390
Gain on sale of SBA loans
3,358
2,845
1,854
1,625
2,265
8,057
4,842
SBA servicing income, net
1,212
1,905
2,133
724
2,931
5,250
5,406
Other income
237
513
262
298
148
1,012
622
Total noninterest income
9,532
8,594
8,186
6,138
7,964
26,312
21,073
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
8,679
6,915
6,699
6,822
6,416
22,293
18,678
Occupancy
1,295
1,252
1,275
1,293
1,302
3,822
3,790
Data Processing
257
283
308
313
287
848
765
Advertising
131
117
145
138
127
393
428
Other expenses
2,749
3,526
2,281
2,511
2,018
8,556
6,362
Total noninterest expense
13,111
12,093
10,708
11,077
10,150
35,912
30,023
Income before provision for income taxes
22,031
19,121
17,413
12,533
12,303
58,565
36,231
Provision for income taxes
5,149
4,728
4,432
3,079
2,918
14,309
9,291
Net income available to common shareholders
$
16,882
$
14,393
$
12,981
$
9,454
$
9,385
$
44,256
$
26,940
METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
Average
Interest and
Yield /
Average
Interest and
Yield /
Average
Interest and
Yield /
(Dollars in thousands)
Balance
Fees
Rate
Balance
Fees
Rate
Balance
Fees
Rate
Earning Assets:
Federal funds sold and other investments(1)
$
188,296
$
111
0.23
%
$
169,578
$
76
0.18
%
$
132,781
$
87
0.26
%
Securities purchased under agreements to resell
—
—
—
—
—
—
40,000
61
0.61
Securities available for sale
17,244
86
1.98
17,080
84
1.97
18,161
103
2.26
Total investments
205,540
197
0.38
186,658
160
0.34
190,942
251
0.52
Construction and development
53,871
727
5.35
47,173
615
5.23
33,587
414
4.90
Commercial real estate
507,039
7,648
5.98
510,241
7,344
5.77
476,174
6,547
5.47
Commercial and industrial
102,813
2,576
9.94
146,408
2,558
7.01
139,083
870
2.49
Residential real estate
1,577,276
18,144
4.56
1,275,555
15,180
4.77
757,982
10,002
5.25
Consumer and other
208
32
61.04
179
31
69.46
844
47
22.15
Gross loans(2)
2,241,207
29,127
5.16
1,979,556
25,728
5.21
1,407,670
17,880
5.05
Total earning assets
2,446,747
29,324
4.75
2,166,214
25,888
4.79
1,598,612
18,131
4.51
Noninterest-earning assets
123,888
112,161
96,234
Total assets
2,570,635
2,278,375
1,694,846
Interest-bearing liabilities:
NOW and savings deposits
115,775
59
0.20
107,072
53
0.20
73,299
42
0.23
Money market deposits
757,654
432
0.23
659,173
373
0.23
250,200
341
0.54
Time deposits
506,049
477
0.37
521,217
493
0.38
546,648
1,663
1.21
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,379,478
968
0.28
1,287,462
919
0.29
870,147
2,046
0.94
Borrowings
240,704
167
0.28
94,435
144
0.61
84,564
146
0.69
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,620,182
1,135
0.28
1,381,897
1,063
0.31
954,711
2,192
0.91
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing deposits
600,388
561,170
445,970
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
84,568
78,822
64,045
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
684,956
639,992
510,015
Shareholders' equity
265,497
256,486
230,120
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
2,570,635
$
2,278,375
$
1,694,846
Net interest income
$
28,189
$
24,825
$
15,939
Net interest spread
4.47
4.48
3.60
Net interest margin
4.57
4.60
3.97
(1)
Includes income and average balances for term federal funds sold, interest-earning cash accounts and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets.
(2)
Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale.
METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
Average
Interest and
Yield /
Average
Interest and
Yield /
(Dollars in thousands)
Balance
Fees
Rate
Balance
Fees
Rate
Earning Assets:
Federal funds sold and other investments(1)
$
161,420
$
260
0.22
%
$
164,287
$
986
0.80
%
Securities purchased under agreements to resell
—
—
—
37,354
258
0.92
Securities available for sale
17,493
269
2.06
17,747
312
2.35
Total investments
178,913
529
0.40
219,388
1,556
0.95
Construction and development
47,380
1,874
5.29
30,822
1,232
5.34
Commercial real estate
496,957
22,069
5.94
475,036
20,537
5.77
Commercial and industrial
133,703
7,054
7.05
103,680
3,925
5.06
Residential real estate
1,315,043
46,254
4.70
730,283
30,373
5.56
Consumer and other
187
104
74.36
1,233
147
15.93
Gross loans(2)
1,993,270
77,355
5.19
1,341,054
56,214
5.60
Total earning assets
2,172,183
77,884
4.79
1,560,442
57,770
4.95
Noninterest-earning assets
115,784
94,284
Total assets
2,287,967
1,654,726
Interest-bearing liabilities:
NOW and savings deposits
105,139
158
0.20
65,223
125
0.26
Money market deposits
651,158
1,143
0.23
215,875
1,403
0.87
Time deposits
506,445
1,578
0.42
634,657
8,128
1.71
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,262,742
2,879
0.30
915,755
9,656
1.41
Borrowings
141,435
457
0.43
81,191
422
0.69
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,404,177
3,336
0.32
996,946
10,078
1.35
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing deposits
548,844
374,310
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
78,685
59,954
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
627,529
434,264
Shareholders' equity
256,261
223,516
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
2,287,967
$
1,654,726
Net interest income
$
74,548
$
47,692
Net interest spread
4.47
3.60
Net interest margin
4.59
4.08
(1)
Includes income and average balances for term federal funds sold, interest-earning cash accounts and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets.
(2)
Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale.
METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.
As of the Quarter Ended
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
September 30, 2020
% of
% of
% of
% of
% of
(Dollars in thousands)
Amount
Total
Amount
Total
Amount
Total
Amount
Total
Amount
Total
Construction and Development
$
64,140
2.7
%
$
58,668
2.8
%
$
52,202
2.8
%
$
45,653
2.8
%
$
38,607
2.6
%
Commercial Real Estate
503,417
21.2
475,658
22.7
473,281
25.3
477,419
29.2
447,596
30.6
Commercial and Industrial
82,099
3.5
134,076
6.4
166,915
8.9
137,239
8.4
146,880
10.0
Residential Real Estate
1,718,593
72.6
1,430,843
68.1
1,181,385
63.0
974,445
59.6
831,334
56.7
Consumer and other
238
—
169
—
169
—
183
—
505
0.1
Gross loans
$
2,368,487
100.0
%
$
2,099,414
100.0
%
$
1,873,952
100.0
%
$
1,634,939
100.0
%
$
1,464,922
100.0
%
Unearned income
(6,782)
(7,647)
(7,167)
(4,595)
(5,023)
Allowance for loan losses
(16,445)
(13,860)
(11,735)
(10,135)
(9,339)
Net loans
$
2,345,260
$
2,077,907
$
1,855,050
$
1,620,209
$
1,450,560
METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.
As of the Quarter Ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
(Dollars in thousands)
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
Nonaccrual loans
$
5,955
$
6,623
$
9,071
$
10,203
$
9,730
Past due loans 90 days or more and still accruing
—
—
—
—
—
Accruing troubled debt restructured loans
2,726
2,753
2,863
2,891
7,487
Total non-performing loans
8,681
9,376
11,934
13,094
17,217
Other real estate owned
4,374
4,656
3,844
3,844
282
Total non-performing assets
$
13,055
$
14,032
$
15,778
$
16,938
$
17,499
Nonperforming loans to gross loans
0.37
%
0.45
%
0.64
%
0.80
%
1.18
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.47
0.56
0.73
0.89
1.01
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans
189.44
147.82
98.33
77.40
54.24
METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.
As of and for the Three Months Ended
As of and for the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
(Dollars in thousands)
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
2021
2020
Balance, beginning of period
$
13,860
$
11,735
$
10,135
$
9,339
$
7,894
$
10,135
$
6,839
Net charge-offs/(recoveries):
Construction and development
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Commercial real estate
(4)
23
(3)
107
(3)
16
(8)
Commercial and industrial
—
60
4
51
—
64
(25)
Residential real estate
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Consumer and other
(2)
(3)
(2)
2
8
(7)
44
Total net charge-offs/(recoveries)
(6)
80
(1)
160
5
73
11
Provision for loan losses
2,579
2,205
1,599
956
1,450
6,383
2,511
Balance, end of period
$
16,445
$
13,860
$
11,735
$
10,135
$
9,339
$
16,445
$
9,339
Total loans at end of period
$
2,368,487
$
2,099,414
$
1,873,952
$
1,634,939
$
1,464,922
$
2,368,487
$
1,464,922
Average loans(1)
$
2,241,207
$
1,979,556
$
1,753,691
$
1,522,150
$
1,407,670
$
1,993,270
$
1,319,606
Net charge-offs to average loans
0.00
%
0.02
%
0.00
%
0.04
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
0.69
0.66
0.63
0.62
0.64
0.69
0.64
(1) Excludes loans held for sale
