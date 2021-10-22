Martha Stewart CBD Unveils New Fall Flavors and Limited-Edition Holiday Products, Expanding Portfolio of Best-In-Class CBD Wellness Offerings

New Harvest Medley Gummies, Mini CBD Peppermint Ribbons and Snowflake CBD Gummy Sampler Arrive Just in Time for the Holiday Season

­­SMITHS FALLS, ON and NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Today, Martha Stewart CBD unveiled the latest innovations in its CBD portfolio - Harvest Medley CBD Wellness Gummies, which will exist as a permanent offering, and the limited-edition Mini CBD Peppermint Ribbons and Snowflake CBD Gummy Sampler, available exclusively during the holiday season. Each new offering is perfect to help people prioritize their mental wellbeing, especially for those looking to give the gift of wellness through the holidays and beyond.

"I'm grateful for the engaged community we've cultivated in just one year since launching Martha Stewart CBD. Perfecting our first-ever flavor extension for the fan-favorite gummies with our customers in mind has been nothing short of an incredible experience," said Martha Stewart. "It's a pleasure to bring the benefits of CBD to a wider audience, and our new product offerings are a convenient and delicious way to make wellness an easier choice, every day."

These new products come on the heels of the one-year anniversary of the launch of the Martha Stewart CBD brand. In the past year, Martha Stewart CBD has soared past initial business projections, becoming the fastest-growing CBD brand across all formats and outpacing quarter-over-quarter growth by 20%. With Martha at the helm, the brand continues to capture new, untapped and highly engaged audiences, given her unparalleled authority in the lifestyle space. As Martha Stewart CBD heads into its second year, new offerings like these continue to help the brand in its mission to make CBD accessible, non-intimidating and delicious.

The debut of these products is part of Martha's continued partnership with Canopy Growth Corporation, a world-leading diversified cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer product company, driven by a passion to improve lives, end prohibition, and strengthen communities by unleashing the full potential of cannabis.

The Martha Stewart CBD Wellness Harvest Medley Gummies

Martha Stewart CBD Wellness Harvest Medley Gummies (CNW Group/Canopy Growth Corporation)

Looking to Martha Stewart CBD's engaged customer base for inspiration to determine the CBD Wellness Harvest Medley Gummy flavors, the new product offering features the most requested flavors. With an ode to the rich, comforting and inviting flavors of fall, the medley consists of the Green Apple flavor and two brand-new flavors, Concord Grape and Pomegranate. Each gourmet gummy features exquisite texture and 100% hemp-derived CBD isolate. Harvest Medley Gummies will be available in three sizes, with details below:

30-count offering ($34.99) will be available at marthastewartcbd.com with orders shipping the week of November 7

10-count offering ($12.99) will be available at marthastewartcbd.com, launching at a later date

3-count offering ($3.99) will be available at marthastewartcbd.com, launching at a later date

Limited-Edition Martha Stewart CBD Holiday Offerings: Mini CBD Peppermint Ribbons + Snowflake Sampler

Mini CBD Peppermint Ribbons (CNW Group/Canopy Growth Corporation)

Martha Stewart CBD Holiday Gummy Sampler (CNW Group/Canopy Growth Corporation)

Martha Stewart will now offer consumers a CBD version of one of her favorite peppermint candies in partnership with Hammonds Candies, a confection company with over 100 years of experience, making it the first product of its kind within her CBD portfolio. With the debut of the Mini CBD Peppermint Ribbons, consumers will be able to enjoy a delicious and consistent daily dose of pure, premium CBD isolate combined with the warm, refreshing flavor of peppermint, all in a classic and nostalgic ribbon shape. Packaged in beautiful, holiday-motif packaging, the ribbons are a pure and great-tasting CBD candy, making them a festive grab-and-go wellness gift during the hectic holidays.

"Hammond's Peppermint Ribbons have been one of my favorite holiday treats since childhood and spark such joyful memories of the season for me," said Martha Stewart. "I'm thrilled to introduce an updated twist to this iconic holiday treat and share the classic comforts of the holidays while hopefully bringing some calm for our customers during this busy time of year."

These Mini Peppermint Ribbons join the limited-edition Martha Stewart CBD Holiday Gummy Sampler as ideal holiday gifts. The 72-count gummy sampler will contain six gourmet flavors, including Blood Orange, Calamondin, Grapefruit, Kumquat, Meyer Lemon, and Persian Lime packaged in a perfectly giftable silver snowflake box.

CBD Mini Peppermint Ribbons:

($12.99) available now for presale at November 7 5 oz bagavailable now for presale at marthastewartcbd.com ; orders ship the week of

Martha Stewart CBD Holiday Gummy Sampler:

($64.99) available now for presale at November 7 6 Flavor, 72-count Sampleravailable now for presale at marthastewartcbd.com ; orders ship the week of

For more information on these new offerings, please visit marthastewartcbd.com or follow @marthastewartcbd on Instagram. Martha Stewart CBD is now available on an affiliate program. Sign up to participate via the link here: https://signup.cj.com/member/signup/publisher/?cid=5346839#/branded.

About Canopy Growth Corporation

Canopy Growth (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC) is a world-leading diversified cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer product company, driven by a passion to improve lives, end prohibition, and strengthen communities by unleashing the full potential of cannabis. Leveraging consumer insights and innovation, we offer product varieties in high-quality dried flower, oil, softgel capsule, infused beverage, edible, and topical formats, as well as vaporizer devices by Canopy Growth and industry-leader Storz & Bickel. Our global medical brand, Spectrum Therapeutics, sells a range of full-spectrum products using its colour-coded classification system and is a market leader in both Canada and Germany. Through our award-winning Tweed and Tokyo Smoke banners, we reach our adult-use consumers and have built a loyal following by focusing on top quality products and meaningful customer relationships. Canopy Growth has entered into the health and wellness consumer space in key markets including Canada, the United States, and Europe through BioSteel sports nutrition, and This Works skin and sleep solutions; and has introduced additional hemp-derived CBD products to the United States through our First & Free and Martha Stewart CBD brands. Canopy Growth has an established partnership with Fortune 500 alcohol leader Constellation Brands. For more information visit www.canopygrowth.com .

About Marquee Brands

Marquee Brands is a leading global brand owner and marketer. Owned by investor funds managed by Neuberger Berman, one of the world's leading employee-owned investment managers, Marquee Brands targets high quality brands with strong consumer awareness and long-term growth potential. Marquee Brands seeks to identify brands in various consumer product segments with the goal of expanding their reach across retail channel, geography and product category while preserving the brand heritage and enhancing the ultimate consumer experience. Through its global team of professionals and partners, Marquee Brands monitors trends and markets in order to grow and manage brands in partnership with retailers, licensees and manufacturers through engaging, impactful strategic planning, marketing, and e-commerce. www.marqueebrands.com. In 2019, Marquee Brands acquired the Martha Stewart brand, which reaches approximately 100 million consumers across all media and merchandising platforms each month. Martha Stewart is the Founder of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia and America's most trusted lifestyle expert and teacher. Her branded products can be found in over 70 million households and have a growing retail presence in thousands of locations.

