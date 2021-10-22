Austin Mobility Experience To Showcase Electric And Autonomous Vehicles And New Motorsports Formats March 11-20

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Austin Mobility Experience, a landmark celebration of all things mobile, electric and autonomous, will launch March 11-20 in Austin, Texas.

"There are lots of industry and consumer conferences that talk about mobility services and electric, connected and automated vehicles," said Mat Yarger, program director, Austin Mobility Experience. "This will be the first time that people can truly use all five senses to embrace and learn what the future will hold in the form of an interactive experience with technology. We will be stepping ahead years and decades in Austin March 11-20."

Organized by Global Autonomous Vehicle Partnership, Inc. (GAVP), a not-for-profit entity dedicated to advancing mobility and widespread adoption of autonomous zero-emission vehicles and infrastructure, the 10-day Mobility Experience will feature four major components:

EVENT: In the heart of downtown Austin, the audience will experience showcases of sustainable and AI-based mobility technologies on the ground, on the water and in the air through high energy motorsports demonstrations. Participating mobility brands will host VIP guests in special hospitality areas and tickets will be sold to the public.

FORUM: The Forum is where mobility leaders come to discuss, present, and debate the biggest milestones in mobility and how to overcome the hurdles to progress innovations. Keynote addresses from the industry's brightest minds and leaders will serve as the cornerstone of the Forum.

TRACK: At the event, guests will be able to test drive upcoming electric vehicles, see the newest innovations behind the creation of advanced mobility platforms, and watch the motorsports vehicles push themselves to their limits. Participating at Austin Mobility Experience for displays, races and demonstrations will be the leading electric motorsports partners including E1 Series, Nitro Rallycross, Roborace, Airspeeder ABB FIA Formula E World Championship and Extreme E

RIDE: The different event locations are connected through test corridors where guests can experience new forms of mobility solutions – from Robo Taxi fleets, Robo Shuttles, e-scooters and new electric public transit formats.

"Austin is charging forward to transform transportation in hopes of creating a more sustainable mobility ecosystem for everyone," said Austin Mayor Steve Adler. "I am very excited about the Austin Mobility Experience as the first time in the world you can see, touch and experience electrification in land, water and air, high performance mobility."

The event will be produced and filmed by Murphy Media Distribution LLC., for the content and licensing of the Austin Mobility documentary, live concert events, discussion panels, and the Austin Mobility racing events, being planned by Crystal Ships Agency and partners. On March 12, Austin Mobility Experience will kick off the festivities with a live music concert from major recording artists to be announced at a later date.

Austin Mobility Experience is partnering with Draper Startup House for after-hours entertainment during SXSW.

ABOUT GLOBAL AUTONOMOUS VEHICLE PARTNERSHIP, INC.

Founded in 2016, Global Autonomous Vehicle Partnership (GAVP), a not-for-profit entity, facilitates widespread adoption of autonomous zero-emission vehicles and related infrastructure to improve the safety, quality and wellbeing of life. For more information, visit www.gavpartnership.org.

