TRC Healthcare Expands Coverage of Regulatory and Legislative Changes for U.S. Pharmacies In a world of increasing healthcare regulation, two advisory companies are joining their expertise through an acquisition that helps pharmacies stay abreast of changes.

DENVER, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TRC Healthcare (TRC), a trusted leader in evidence-based continuing education, has acquired Bula Intelligence, a best-in-class provider of tracking and reporting on regulatory and legislative changes that affect U.S. pharmacies. Bula helps pharmacies anticipate forthcoming regulatory changes, understand how they are impacted and learn when they must be ready to comply.

Through the acquisition, TRC Healthcare intends to expand its coverage of regulatory changes. Subscriptions to Bula Intelligence simplify compliance for pharmacies, reducing risks posed by a lack of quick, accurate information. The timeliness and thoroughness of the information helps pharmacies stay on top of healthcare opportunities that might otherwise be overlooked.

"Bula partners with seven of the top 10 retail pharmacy chains and provides their services to a majority of specialty pharmacies," says Laura Carpenter, President and Founder of Bula Intelligence. "With our combined market reach with TRC healthcare, we are excited to leverage both organizations strengths to provide enhanced value and services to our mutual partners."

TRC Healthcare regards Bula Intelligence as a complement to its recent acquisition of NetCE, an industry leading continuing education platform that educates nurses, physicians, and mental health professionals. Together, Bula Intelligence and NetCE fortify the robust healthcare solutions TRC offers, according to Wes Crews, Chief Executive of TRC Healthcare. "The addition of Bula Intelligence adds a much deeper bench of industry resources and practical recommendations TRC can deliver for clinicians and pharmacies," Crews says.

Not only does Bula have the expertise to monitor federal pharmacy regulations, rules, and policies; they also track actionable intelligence from all 50 states and D.C., and notify pharmacy clients of changes that could affect them. Their exhaustive coverage of intelligence gathered from all states helps pharmacies stay current with unexpected changes and regulatory deviations between states, which can be problematic for pharmacies that operate in multiple states or those that are part of national chains.

About TRC Healthcare

TRC Healthcare (TRC) is a premier source of lifelong learning solutions for healthcare professionals. TRC is most recognized for their education and CE offerings within the highly-regarded Pharmacist's Letter, Prescriber's Letter, and Pharmacy Technician's Letter. TRC also offers Pharmacy Technicians University, the leading online training program for pharmacy technicians. The Natural Medicines database makes it easy for subscribers to find unbiased, evidenced-based research about alternative drug therapies.

Through the acquisition of CriticalPoint and NetCE, TRC Healthcare recently expanded its offerings. CriticalPoint increases patient safety through a variety of educational compounding offerings concentrating on USP 797, 800, and 795. NetCE is an industry-leading, continuing- education platform, specializing in continuing education across multiple professions including nurses, physicians, and mental health. These additions give TRC Healthcare the industry's largest catalog of continuing education and advisory services, with thousands of courses trusted by healthcare professionals to provide accredited training that meets continuing education and licensing requirements.

About Bula Intelligence

Bula Intelligence is the top subscription-based legal intelligence solution dedicated to pharmacy. As the leading national expert solely focused on helping pharmacies maintain compliance, Bula empowers by delivering simplified current law, legislative, regulatory & sub-regulatory information in an accurate, timely & meaningful manner. Bula was founded in 2010 to meet a need for national and regional chain pharmacies trying to keep abreast of the ever-changing pharmacy laws. Over the past decade, Bula's services have expanded from its initial offering of online 50-state surveys of the law and now keeps pharmacies aware of changing laws and is the only database that includes subregulatory information from Boards of Pharmacy.

