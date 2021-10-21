Olympian Ryan Bolton and Sports Marketing Veteran Archie Paton Join BOA Nutrition Advisory Board

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BOA Nutrition welcomed two endurance and sports industry leaders to its advisory board this week: Ryan Bolton , Founder and Owner of Bolton Endurance Sports Training, former Olympian, USA Triathlon Performance Manager, and professional coach, and Archie Paton , a veteran sports marketing and technology expert from the U.K., whose international clients have included: ATP World Tour, The R&A, The Open Golf Championship, Six Nations Championship, West Indies Cricket, and various English Premier League football clubs.

Ryan Bolton is the owner and founder of Bolton Endurance Sports Training (BEST). After a successful college running career as an All-American and Academic All-American, Bolton focused on triathlon with the ultimate goal of competing in the Olympic Games. His running prowess combined with a strong background in swimming and cycling provided a solid foundation for his successful career as a professional triathlete. In 2000, Ryan represented the United States in the Sydney Olympics and then went on to compete at the top level in long course triathlon racing. His race resume includes many international victories in Olympic, Half, and Full Ironman distances.

After retiring from racing in 2004, Bolton received a M.S. in Human Nutrition, with an emphasis on stress metabolism, in 2006. This degree, combined with his B.A. in Exercise Physiology and his long-term background in endurance sports, provided Ryan with the skills to begin his career as a top level coach in multiple disciplines. Currently, Ryan is the USA Triathlon Performance Manager and also coaches World Class professional runners and triathletes, Olympians, and amateur runners, cyclists and triathletes from around the world.

Archie Paton has more than 20 years of combined experience in international sports marketing, internet applications, business systems development and management, yielding unique technological and operational insights. During his career, Paton has successfully delivered transformational programs for many of the world's leading sports brands, events, and rights holders.

CEO of Openside Sports Limited since 2005, Archie has driven growth and stakeholder value for some of the world's most ambitious sports and leisure properties including; ATP World Tour, The R&A, The Open Golf Championship, Six Nations Championship, West Indies Cricket and various English Premier League football clubs. He is also a non-executive director of Hibernian Football Club , a professional football club based in Edinburgh, Scotland. Archie also guest lectures at a postgraduate level in Marketing & International Business Management and on occasion still pulls his rugby boots on in aid of charity.

"I am delighted that Archie and Ryan have decided to join our Advisory Board," stated Jon Pritchett, BOA Nutrition President & CEO. "They are exceptional leaders and are held in the highest regard by their peers. They bring deep and unique knowledge, expertise and networks to BOA. As with the other outstanding members of our Advisory and Medical Boards, I'm confident that Ryan and Archie will make meaningful contributions that will result in optimizing the performance of athletes, at all levels, through game-changing products."

BOA Nutrition is the official partner of USA Triathlon and Super League Triathlon and its first product, ENDURE, hits the market this week. To learn more about BOA Nutrition or BOA Endure visit boablast.com .

