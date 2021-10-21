Couchbase Announces Winners of 2021 Couchbase Community Customer and Partner Awards

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From ConnectONLINE 2021 , Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ: BASE), provider of a leading modern database for enterprise applications, announced the winners of its second annual Couchbase Community Customer and Partner Awards. The awards recognize customers and partners who are accelerating modernization initiatives and enabling innovation for enterprise-critical applications.

"With global organizations outgrowing the limitations of legacy technology, the need for modern databases for business-critical applications has never been greater," said Ravi Mayuram, CTO, Couchbase. "We're constantly amazed at what our customers and partners are able to achieve with our technology. Whether it's to speed the development process, improve application performance or gain better visibility and control over growing amounts of data, our customers and partners are leading the way in how enterprises are modernizing business. On behalf of Couchbase, we congratulate this year's winners for their dedication to improving the customer experience and we look forward to seeing how they continue to innovate with Couchbase in 2022 and beyond."

Customer Award Winners

Awarded separately for customers across the Americas and EMEA, this year's awards honored Couchbase customers across travel and hospitality, financial services, healthcare, education and media and entertainment for their successful innovation.

Advanced NoSQL Architectures:

Americas winner: Cvent

EMEA winner: Citigroup

Cloud Computing:

Americas winner: BroadJump

EMEA winner: Amadeus

Innovating at the Edge:

Americas winner: Northwestern University

EMEA winner: Emirates

Community Architectures and Innovation:

Winner: MOLO17

Couchbase serves more than 500 customers globally, comprising over 30% of the Fortune 100. To learn more about how customers are modernizing with Couchbase, visit featured customer case studies here .

Partner Award Winners

This year's partner award winners recognized work that delivered differentiation and innovation to its customers while leading them to successful outcomes as they pursued their digital modernization strategies.

Systems Integrator of the Year:

Winner: Infosys

Cloud Partner of the Year:

Winner: AWS

Technology Ecosystem Partner of the Year:

Winner: Red Hat

ISV Partner of the Year:

Winner: DigitalRoute

To learn more about Couchbase partners, please visit the partner page here .

