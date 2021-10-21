"Beyond Wall Street" Interview Series Introduces Innovators in Finance & Alternative Investing

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arixa Capital is pleased to announce the launch of "Beyond Wall Street" (BWS), a series of interviews with innovators and emerging leaders in the fields of finance and alternative investing. Beyond Wall Street can be found online at www.beyondws.com and as a podcast series on Spotify.

Arixa Capital Logo (PRNewsfoto/Arixa Capital Advisors, LLC)

Conversations from BWS are opportunities to uncover overlooked or little publicized investment ideas.

With a dozen exclusive interviews to date and new episode releases every month, BWS consists of 15–20-minute conversations with entrepreneurs who are addressing niches of all kinds within finance. In most cases, these experts manage a fund designed to deliver attractive returns for their investors by sourcing and originating private market investments in their field of expertise. BWS guests have specialties that include real estate lending, fine art lending, litigation finance, development of apartment buildings and providing credit to growing companies.

Mark Clark, a Dallas, Texas-based investor and business owner, shares that the value of BWS is that it allows him to learn about new and interesting asset classes and ideas: "Conversations from BWS are opportunities to uncover overlooked or little publicized investment ideas. I found myself asking more questions to find out about the ideas and asset classes discussed in the episodes."

BWS is presented by Arixa Capital, a leading lender to real estate investors and developers, and private fund manager, headquartered in Los Angeles. Since inception in 2010, Arixa has provided over $2 billion of loans, while ensuring zero loss of principal for all of its investors. With over a decade of experience and relationship building, Arixa has a long tradition of contributing to education and fostering community in its industry. BWS represents the next step in Arixa's commitment to thought leadership.

The series came about in part as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic. "Since COVID, many seminars are competing during prime work hours. Flexibility is key because anyone is able to view these interviews when time permits," says Clark. Arixa Founder Jan Brzeski explains, "During COVID, our live events which had mainly taken place on the UCLA campus were shut down. Beyond Wall Street emerged as a way for me to keep learning from people I respect, and in that process, share that learning with a wider audience."

The episodes also include interviews with experts about various social challenges, such as homelessness, because addressing these problems is critical for any investment program to be successful in the medium and long term. BWS is designed for a broad audience including investors; people seeking to learn about career opportunities in the alternative investment field; and anyone seeking to gain insight into today's evolving economy, viewed through the lens of finance and investment.

BWS is seeking new guests to interview, partners and co-sponsors interested in the topics it covers. For more information, please contact Jan Brzeski at info@beyondws.com or (310) 905-3055. To be notified for new episode releases, sign up for the newsletter at www.beyondws.com.

About the Company

Arixa Capital is one of the West Coast's premier private real estate lenders and fund managers providing small balance loan solutions to lower middle-market residential and commercial investors and developers. Visit www.arixacapital.com for more information on investing or borrowing.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Arixa Capital Advisors, LLC