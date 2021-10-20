PTC Introduces Breakthrough Digital Performance Management Solution to Drive Manufacturing Efficiency

BOSTON, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From the stage of the Manufacturing Live virtual event, PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) today announced the immediate availability of the new ThingWorx® Digital Performance Management Solution (DPM), a first-of-its-kind offering that represents a significant advancement in manufacturing companies' ability to drive efficiency.

PTC's new ThingWorx Digital Performance Management Solution drives manufacturing efficiency.

DPM provides performance insights and enables real-time, closed-loop problem solving. It delivers one universal view of performance, communicated in an understandable business metric: hours. This metric is easily understood across frontline workers, managers, and executives, and provides a foundation for an enterprise-scale solution. DPM supports investment accountability by validating outcomes for transformational investments with real-time production data and easy-to-calculate financial improvements.

"Manufacturers consider digital transformation essential, yet often see only incremental improvements as opposed to large-scale transformational improvements," said Craig Melrose, EVP, Digital Transformation Solutions, PTC. "PTC's new ThingWorx DPM Solution enables companies to address the most valuable manufacturing improvements and solve common challenges to drive manufacturing efficiency and transformation at scale."

With DPM, companies can identify the right performance issues to drive efficiency; empower frontline workers to take corrective action; gain visibility into bottlenecks, root causes, and the most critical areas to focus on for improvement; measure results with performance data to ensure actions produce the desired outcomes; and achieve rapid time to value and scale, with initial results in as little as 90 days.

"All our manufacturing clients, regardless of industry, face the constant challenge of identifying and quickly eliminating production bottlenecks," said Jerry Gootee, Global Advanced Manufacturing Sector Leader with Ernst & Young (EY). "The market needs a scalable technology solution that can systematically and dynamically identify production constraints, prioritize root causes, recommend and manage corrective actions, and validate outcomes measured as new production hours of capacity."

"The release of PTC's ThingWorx DPM Solution represents a significant milestone in our IIoT business," said Jim Heppelmann, President & CEO, PTC. "This software marks the beginning of a new phase in PTC's IIoT growth strategy as we evolve our positioning of ThingWorx as a suite of powerful enterprise solutions that power significant enterprise efficiency to drive business value."

