Mattamy Homes Takes Home 4 Top Prizes in Triangle Area's 2021 Parade of Homes

Mattamy earns two Gold and two Bronze awards in the Homebuilders Association of Raleigh-Wake County's annual event

RALEIGH, N.C, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Mattamy Homes, North America's largest privately owned homebuilder, is pleased to announce the company collected four top awards in the Raleigh-Wake County region's 2021 Parade of Homes.

Mattamy Homes US (CNW Group/Mattamy Homes Limited)

Mattamy Homes earned two Gold and two Bronze awards across 11 categories in the Homebuilders of Association of Raleigh-Wake County event, held throughout October. This year's Parade of Homes drew 64 homebuilders with 126 homes in 73 communities.

The awards mark the fourth year Mattamy Homes took home awards in the annual event.

"We are proud of these awards, which confirm Mattamy Homes' commitment to creating quality products across all categories in such a robust and highly competitive housing market." says Bob Wiggins, president of Mattamy Homes' Raleigh Division.

Hundreds of homeowners toured Mattamy Homes' entries. The four winning floorplans are showcased in three Triangle-area communities stretching from Garner to Cary, North Carolina. Awards went to the following models, ranging from $300,000 to $700,000:

In Garner, Mattamy took home two gold awards. The Blayre at Minglewood Townhomes earned Gold in Category 1 ($300,000 to $400,000). In Category 3 ($466,000 to $510,000), the single-family, two-story Parker at Oak Park won Mattamy's other Gold award.

Mattamy's two other awards came from new homes in Garner and Cary. The first Bronze prize went to the Gaines at Oak Park in Category 2 ($401,000 to $465,000), and the second Bronze went to the Marshall at Fairview Park in Category 6 ($626,000-$700,000).

Mattamy's award-winning floorplans include first-floor guest suites and contemporary open-concept spaces. The many features include gourmet kitchens and apron sinks; upper cabinetry in laundry rooms and distinct tile flooring, accent walls and Espresso kitchen cabinets with brushed gold hardware — which drew the judges' and the consumers' eyes to Mattamy's innovative and forward-thinking details.

"Thoughtful floorplans and sophisticated architectural details are the hallmarks of every new Mattamy home," said Wiggins. "We also pride ourselves in building new homes in outstanding lifestyle communities with an array of family-friendly amenities — all convenient to the best the Raleigh area has to offer, including the Research Triangle's world-class employers. We're thrilled about the recognition these awards offer, of course, and we look forward to next year's Parade of Homes."

Since 2011, Mattamy divisions across the United States have been recognized with more than 100 Parade of Homes awards.

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with 40-plus years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of homeownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets – Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida – and in Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, as well as in Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

About the Homebuilders Association of Raleigh-Wake County



The Homebuilders Association of Raleigh-Wake County is the largest single-county and second-largest HBA in the nation. Members include new-home builders, remodelers, developers, suppliers and sales and marketing professionals. The association provides members with a wide range of resources and information on issues involving the homebuilding industry, such as land use, economic and legal matters. The HBA also provides opportunities for business development, education, professional growth and networking.

Mattamy Homes Raleigh took home four awards at the Raleigh-Wake County's 2021 Parade of Homes, including the Gaines at Oak Park model home (pictured here). (CNW Group/Mattamy Homes Limited)

