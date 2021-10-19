The National Press Club Initiates Strict COVID-19 Protocol to Protect Attendees of the 2021 Fourth Estate Gala All attendees required to show proof of vaccination, take COVID-19 PCR test on-site before entry

WASHINGTON, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Press Club announced today that it will initiate a multi-step COVID-19 protocol to create the safest possible environment for in-person attendees at its upcoming Fourth Estate Award Gala on Wednesday, October 20th. The event will honor Lester Holt, award-winning journalist and anchor of NBC Nightly News and Dateline, who will receive an award for his significant contributions to the field of journalism.

NATIONAL PRESS CLUB LOGO.

Although the potential for COVID-19 transmission remains a risk for all in-person events, the Club will follow strict COVID-19 guidelines established by the District of Columbia. All attendees are asked to arrive early to prove vaccination status and receive Visby Medical's COVID-19 PCR test as administered by the laboratory service provider, BioQore Diagnostics. Attendees will also be required to wear masks during the event except when eating or drinking and observe basic social distancing and handwashing guidelines.

"It's important that people feel confident to attend live events once again, and we've done everything possible to create a COVID-safe environment for our guests at the Fourth Estate Gala," said National Press Club Executive Director Bill McCarren. "We're proud to honor Lester Holt for his decades of excellence in journalism, and we're grateful for recent advances in science and technology that allow us to do so."

NPC is using the Visby Medical COVID-19 PCR test, as administered by a nationally certified CLIA lab, is accurate and fast, with results available in less than 30 minutes. After the test is administered, guests will remain in a dedicated waiting area until their results are ready, and only those with a negative result will be admitted to the Gala.

"PCR testing is the gold standard in molecular diagnostics, including COVID-19 and other infectious diseases, but traditional PCR platforms require centralized labs with large equipment, a process that delays results," said Visby Medical Founder and CEO Adam de la Zerda, Ph.D.. "That unacceptable wait for accuracy motivated us to develop the first single-use palm-sized PCR platform to address both the COVID pandemic and epidemic of sexually transmitted infections."

The National Press Club looks forward to recognizing recipients of this year's awards and will continue to take all possible and necessary precautions to host COVID-safe events to ensure the health and wellbeing of its members and guests.

About the National Press Club

Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the world's leading professional organization for journalists. The Club has 3,000 members representing nearly every major journalism organization and is a leading voice for press freedom in the United States and around the world.

PRESS CONTACT: Bill McCarren, wmccarren@press.org , (202) 662-7534

